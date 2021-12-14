Submit Release
Minister of Health Receives COVID-19 Vaccine Booster

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, December 14 - Port-of-Spain, 14th December, 2021: The Honourable Terrence Deyalsingh, Minister of Health received his COVID-19 vaccine booster earlier today at The Paddock, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain. Minister Deyalsingh was administered the Pfizer vaccine in keeping with the guidelines of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Booster Programme. He previously received two primary doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine; the first dose on 6th April, 2021 at the St. Joseph Enhanced Health Centre, Uriah Butler Highway, Champs Fleurs and the second on 7th June, 2021 at The Paddock, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

After receiving the vaccine, Minister Deyalsingh urged members of the public who are fully vaccinated “to get their booster vaccines at selected vaccination sites across the country, in accordance with the advertised schedule”.

COVID-19 vaccine boosters are administered after a prescribed time has passed since the recipient received his/her second dose of a 2-dose regimen vaccine OR dose of a 1-dose regimen vaccine.

For accurate and up to date information on the COVID-19 Booster Vaccination Programme please visit the COVID-19 page of the Ministry of Health website at www.health.gov.tt/covid-19 or the Ministry’s social media pages.

