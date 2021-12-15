Becamex IDC, CapitaLand ink deal on Bình Dương New City

VIETNAM, December 15 - The signing ceremony between Becamex IDC and Capitaland Development. VNA/VNS Photo Chí Tưởng

BÌNH DƯƠNG — The Becamex IDC and CapitaLand signed a deal to develop Bình Dương New City in the southern province of Bình Dương early this week.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Võ Văn Minh committed all possible support for Becamex IDC and CapitaLand to do business in the locality, contributing to its socio-economic development and traditional ties between Việt Nam and Singapore, and between Bình Dương and Singapore in particular.

CEO of CapitalLand Vietnam Ronald Tay hailed Bình Dương as one of the fastest growing provinces in the southern key economic region and an outstanding business destination in Việt Nam.

The Bình Dương New City project covers a site of 18.9ha, providing various types of housing including over 3,700 apartments, which can accommodate around 13,000 residents. About 1,300 apartments will be built in the first stage from 2022-2024. The entire project will be completed by 2027, he said.

Chairman of the Becamex IDC’s Board of Directors Nguyễn Văn Hùng expressed his belief that the project will be a boon for the development of Bình Dương Province and Bình Dương New City in particular, not only in real estate but also in trade, services, socio-culture and human resources.

The Bình Dương New City is set to become a new political centre of Bình Dương, a city of science, education, finance and services, and a destination for international trade. — VNS