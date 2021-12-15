Attorney Christopher H. Suh Listed Among Boston’s Top Lawyers of 2021
Boston Magazine has named The Wagner Law Group partner, Christopher Suh, to its Top Lawyers of 2021 list.
Chris is an outstanding attorney, so it comes as no surprise that he has been named to this prestigious list”BOSTON, MA, USA, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marcia Wagner, the Managing Director of The Wagner Law Group, widely renowned as the country’s top ERISA and employee benefits law firm, is proud to announce that partner Christopher H. Suh has been has been named to Boston Magazine’s Top Lawyers of 2021 list. “Chris is an outstanding attorney, so it comes as no surprise that he has been named to this prestigious list,” says Ms. Wagner.
Boston Magazine curated its Top Lawyers of 2021 list for the purpose of showcasing the Boston area’s finest legal minds. To create the list, the publication invited local lawyers to nominate peers in a select number of practice areas. Following an evaluation by an advisory board of lawyers appointed by the publication, attorneys receiving the most votes in each specialty were selected to be named in the Top Lawyers list.
Mr. Suh has more than two decades of experience, specializing in sophisticated trusts and estate planning, transfer tax issues, estate administration, prenuptial agreements, business succession planning for individuals and closely-held businesses, charitable giving, trust reformations, asset protection, guardianships and conservatorships, as well as probate litigation. His practice focuses on designing and drafting estate plans using strategies focused on minimizing estate taxes, drafting instruments such as irrevocable life insurance trusts, grantor retained annuity trusts, qualified personal residence trusts and generation-skipping transfer trusts, and preparing and filing gift and estate tax returns. Known for taking the time to educate his clients, Mr. Suh distills complex legal and tax concepts into plain English for their benefit.
Mr. Suh was awarded the Accredited Estate Planner (AEP) designation by the National Association of Estate Planners and Councils (NAEPC). Beginning in July 2021, he began serving as President of the Greater Boston Fiduciary American Inn of Court. Mr. Suh is also active in various networking and professional groups such as the Boston Estate Planning Council, USA 500 and BNI. He is frequently appointed by the Probate & Family Court to serve as a fiduciary and guardian ad litem in various probate matters. Mr. Suh has lectured for, and has co-authored a number of chapters in books published by, Massachusetts Continuing Legal Education (MCLE).
