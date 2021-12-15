Beauty Supplements Market to Exceed $3,721.6 Million by 2027 - Coherent Market Insights
SEATTLE, WA, US, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beauty supplements contain all of the minerals and vitamins required for healthy skin, hair, and nails. It has specific health and wellness advantages.The Global Beauty Supplements Market is expected to reach $3,721.6 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8 percent during the forecast period. The growing awareness of the health benefits of beauty supplements is propelling the beauty supplements market forward. More women are concentrating on maintaining healthy skin, hair, nails, and other body parts. As a result, the growing need to prevent premature skin ageing, as well as consumer preferences for effective and safe beauty solutions, are expected to propel the beauty supplements market forward. According to a study conducted by the Council for Responsible Nutrition's supplement trade group, 31 percent of female respondents aged 18 to 34 used supplements for skin, hair, and nails in 2017.
Companies Covered as part of this study include: Amway, Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., HUM Nutrition, Pfizer Inc., Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Everest NeoCell LLC., Reserveage Nutrition, Vitabiotics Ltd., The Boots Company PLC, Murad Europe Ltd..
Market Trends
The global beauty supplements market is expanding due to rising demand for organic and natural products. According to the Organic Trade Association, organic product sales in the United States totaled $52.5 million in 2018, a 6.3 percent increase over 2017. Furthermore, according to the Plant Based Food Association, plant-based food sales increased by 20% in 2018 over 2017.
In order to meet rising consumer demand, key players in the beauty supplements market are focusing on the launch of organic and natural products. For example, Herbaland Gummies launched vegan collagen booster gummies in May 2019, which aid in the formation of collagen in the body.
The following are the study's key features:
This report examines beauty supplements in depth and provides market size (US$ Million) and Cumulative Annual Growth Rate (CAGR percent) for the forecast period (2019 – 2027), with 2018 as the base year.
It explains the attractive investment proposition matrix for this market and elucidates potential revenue opportunities across various segments.
This study also provides key insights into market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and leading players' competitive strategy.
It profiles leading players in the global beauty supplements market using the following criteria: company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans.
