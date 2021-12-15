MPI Published a New Issue of Journal of One Country Two Systems Studies

MACAU, December 15 - Macao Polytechnic Institute has published the new issue of the Journal of One Country Two Systems Studies (Issue 2, 2021). First printed in July 2009, this academic periodical is published by the “One Country, Two Systems” Research Centre of MPI, with the objective to give the public an insight into the “One Country, Two Systems” policy, promote research on topics related to governance and the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, maintain the progress of the SAR society, and establish an academic platform for the study of “One Country, Two Systems”.

This issue features nine outstanding academic articles. The first section, “Academic Monograph”, includes five articles. The article “A Preliminary Study of Learning from Specific EU Laws in the Greater Bay Area” by Fan Jianhong discusses the possible solution to the complicated legal situation in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area by taking EU laws as a reference. The article “The Compulsory License of Patent in Chinese Law and its Enlightenment to Macao” by Chen Liyi and Jiang Lei discusses the positive attitude of compulsory licensing to innovation promotion, and points out that Macao should make full use of compulsory licensing to promote the development of its advantageous industries. The article “Comments on the General Principles of the Civil Code of PRC: Protection of Civil Freedom” by Wang Qinghua comments on the protection of civil freedom in the general principles of the Civil Code of PRC from the perspectives of jurisprudence and comparative law, and it puts forwards suggestions of related modifications and improvements. The article “The System Formation and Function Interpretation of Civil Enforcement Relief” by Chen Yanqiao presents the system of civil enforcement relief and its function of correcting and regulating defective enforcement behaviours. The article “On the Original Intention Method of Legislative Interpretation: A Possible Way for the Legislature to Maintain the Unity of Legal System” by Gan Jianhua suggests that the exploration of the original intention of the legal text can provide historical legitimacy on the legal basis for legislative activities, which can help to maintain the overall formal consistency of the legal system. The articles are research studies based on theory and at the same time closely associated with practice. They can provide a theoretical reference to the improvement of the Macao SAR Government’s governance in accordance with law and social governance in Macao.

In addition, another four articles are included in the sections of “Norm Analysis” and “Current Affairs and Policy Observation”. They are “A Comparative Study on For-Profit Activities Regulation of Associations in Hong Kong and Macao” by Tang Chunlin, “The New Trend of Cross-border Insolvency between Hong Kong and the Inland: A Deconstruction of the Shanghai Huaxin Group Case” by Sun Hongyou et al, “Institutional Innovation and Factor Flow: Macao’s Integration into the Greater Bay Area Domestic Circulation under the ‘One Country, Two Systems’ Policy” by Li Jia Gui and Lim Fat Iam, and “Practices and Marketing Directions to Align Macao with National Carbon Neutrality Advocate” by Cai Mingxuan and Liu Tingchi Matthew. They are beneficial to the promotion of rational thinking on the sustainable development of the Macao society in the new era.

MPI’s Journal of One Country Two Systems Studies provides a platform for experts and scholars to engage in academic dialogue and construct more valuable research achievements. The Journal is now available at the MPI official website at https://www.ipm.edu.mo/research/zh/academic_journal_2021_issue2.php; hardcopies can be purchased at the Public Information Centre, Starlight Bookstore (MPI Branch) and Plaza Cultural Macao at MOP50. Local and overseas scholars or researchers are welcome to submit articles through the CNKI Editorial Platform https://reupds.cbpt.cnki.net/. For any enquiries, please email rupds@ipm.edu.mo.