Foreign exchange reserves and nominal effective exchange rate index for the pataca – November 2021

MACAU, December 15 - The Monetary Authority of Macao announced today that the preliminary estimate of Macao SAR’s foreign exchange reserves amounted to MOP215.8 billion (USD26.86 billion) at the end of November 2021. The reserves increased by 1.3% from the revised value of MOP213.1 billion (USD26.60 billion) for the previous month. Macao SAR’s foreign exchange reserves at end-November 2021 represented 11 times the currency in circulation or 89.4% of pataca M2 at end-October 2021.

The trade-weighted effective exchange rate index for the pataca rose 0.24 points month-to-month and 0.15 points year-on-year to 103.8 in November 2021, implying that overall speaking, the exchange rate of the pataca grew against the currencies of Macao’s major trading partners.