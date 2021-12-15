Macao Orchestra presents New Year Concert “Starry Vienna” to celebrate New Year with music aficionados

MACAU, December 15 - The Macao Orchestra, under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, will present the “Starry Vienna – New Year Concert” on 31 December, at 8pm, at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium. Due to the impact of the pandemic, and to the fact that soprano Yuanming Song will not be able to visit Macao, the Macao Orchestra, under the baton of renowned Chinese female conductor Zhang Jiemin, will present several works with famous Chinese soprano Zhang Liping, celebrating the New Year with music aficionados.

Internationally recognized soprano Zhang Liping is currently a professor at the Central Conservatory of Music. She has released a number of recordings, and was the first Chinese artist to perform in the production of Madama Butterfly at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York. Zhang Jiemin, Resident Conductor of the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra since 2010, is one of the most prominent female conductors in China and the first female conductor to conduct opera at the Teatro La Fenice and the Teatro di San Carlo.

The “Starry Vienna – New Year Concert” features a number of musical pieces, including the Overture to the Operetta “Waldmeister” by Johann Strauss II, the 2nd movement from Symphonie Fantastique by Berlioz and the Dance of the Hours by Ponchielli, announcing the commencement of the new year with a high-quality concert. The duration of the concert is approximately 1 hour 30 minutes with an interval. Tickets for the concert are sold out. Spectators with tickets are advised to arrive at the venue punctually.

The Macao Orchestra sincerely thanks music aficionados for their understanding and support, and will continue to provide the public with high-quality music performances. For details and updates of the concert, please visit the Macao Orchestra website at www.icm.gov.mo/om, the “Macao Orchestra” page on Facebook and its official WeChat account “MacaoOrchestra”.