Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,013 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,531 in the last 365 days.

The registration period for the exchange of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games banknotes terminating next Thursday

MACAU, December 15 - The online registration period for the exchange of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games banknotes will end at 6:00pm on 23 December 2021 (Thursday). The Monetary Authority of Macao would like to remind those citizens who are interested in exchanging for the said banknotes to complete the registration process as soon as possible.

Starting from 9:00am on 1 December 2021, Macao residents can register online for the exchange of the mentioned banknotes via the Monetary Authority of Macao webpage. Up until now, the system functions properly and the registration process has been conducted smoothly. At designated branches of Bank of China Macau Branch and Banco Nacional Ultramarino, assistance is provided to the elderly for the online registration process.

For enquiries, please call our hotline at 2856 5071, or browse our website.

The registration website for the exchange of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games banknotes:

https://registration.amcm.gov.mo/winterolympic/terms_pt.html.         

You just read:

The registration period for the exchange of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games banknotes terminating next Thursday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.