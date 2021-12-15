The registration period for the exchange of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games banknotes terminating next Thursday

MACAU, December 15 - The online registration period for the exchange of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games banknotes will end at 6:00pm on 23 December 2021 (Thursday). The Monetary Authority of Macao would like to remind those citizens who are interested in exchanging for the said banknotes to complete the registration process as soon as possible.

Starting from 9:00am on 1 December 2021, Macao residents can register online for the exchange of the mentioned banknotes via the Monetary Authority of Macao webpage. Up until now, the system functions properly and the registration process has been conducted smoothly. At designated branches of Bank of China Macau Branch and Banco Nacional Ultramarino, assistance is provided to the elderly for the online registration process.

For enquiries, please call our hotline at 2856 5071, or browse our website.

The registration website for the exchange of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games banknotes:

https://registration.amcm.gov.mo/winterolympic/terms_pt.html.