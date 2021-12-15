Dela Rosa: Manifestation - Third Reading Approval SBN 2094 “Amending the Public Service Act”

PHILIPPINES, December 15 - Press Release December 15, 2021 OFFICE OF SENATOR RONALD "BATO" DELA ROSA Manifestation for Third Reading Approval Senate Bill No. 2094 "AMENDING THE PUBLIC SERVICE ACT" Mr. President, I would like to commend our hardworking chairperson of the Committee on Public Services, Senator Grace Poe, for shepherding Senate Bill No. 2094 which seeks to amend an 85-year-old law, Commonwealth Act 146 or the "Public Service Act". Borrowing the words of no less than our Senate President, "the bill has finally seen the light of day", especially now with its passage on third reading. With the bill being constantly proposed during the previous Congresses, undeniably, the need to amend the very stringent provisions of the Public Service Act has long been recognized as these provisions have certainly restricted the inflow of foreign investments and development of different industries in the country. Habang ang ating bayan ay patuloy na bumabangon mula sa pandemyang dulot ng COVID-19, ang panukalang batas na ito ay magsisilbing tungkod natin para tuluyang makabangon ang ating ekonomiya mula sa pananalanta ng pandemya. Tulad ng naunang dalawang Bayanihan Law na nagsilbing paunang lunas o first aid natin mula sa pinsalang hatid ng COVID-19, narito ang isa pang panukalang batas na maaari nating ituring na "therapy" upang masiguro ang tuluyang paggaling ng ating ekonomiya. It is but my hope that upon the passage of this bill into a law, we can get the attention of other countries to invest in the Philippines and show them that, indeed, "It is more fun in the Philippines!". Thank you, Mr. President.