Middle Ear Implants Market will generate new growth opportunities 2021-2028 | Ototronix, MED-EL Corporation, Medtronic

Middle Ear Implants

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 Middle Ear Implants Market Overview

The efficacy and transparency goals of a middle implant ear differ from that of conventional hearing aids. The first goal involves improving the sound quality and gain, while the latter is more about aesthetics. An ideal middle implant aims to allow the wearer to hear throughout the day and night in all environments, including aquatic activities. The second goal is to increase access to the technology and increase awareness of hearing loss and its causes. A middle implant ear is a small device that is implanted in the middle ear and coupled to the ossicles. The Middle implant earmold has been approved for MR-labeling, making it one of the first active middle earmolds. The Esteem implant has received FDA approval for 1.5-T and three-T imaging.

Global middle ear implants market taxonomy

The global market is classified on the basis of the following segments:

Product Type

Piezoelectric Middle Ear Implant

Electromagnetic Middle Ear Implant

Type of Hearing Loss

Conductive

Sensorineural

Mixed (conductive and sensorineural)

End Users

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialized Clinic

Growing Government Support in Developed Regions to Address Increasing Prevalence of Hearing Loss to Augment Growth of Middle Ear Implants Market

Growing concerns associated with hearing loss is projected to drive growth of the market in middle ear implants. As per a WHO report, as of 2012, around 360 million people worldwide suffered from hearing loss, which accounts for around 5.3% of the world population. Out of the total hearing loss patient population, 91% were adults with children accounting for the rest. The growing cases of hearing loss owing to exposure to loud noise, trauma, viral infections, rising aging population, and growing incidence of malformation of inner ear are again projected to drive growth of the overall middle ear implants industry. Increasing government regulations for early screening, diagnosis and treatment of hearing problems further augments growth of the middle ear implant market. In the U.S., Medicaid regulates one such program called the Early and Periodic Screening, Diagnosis and Treatment (EPSDT) Program. EPSDT is mandated for children from birth to till age 21, which provides beneficiaries for early screening, diagnosis and treatment of hearing aid. In Canada, hearing loss is covered under ICD-9 389.1 (Sensorineural Hearing Loss), 389.0 (Conductive Hearing Loss)—an initiative by various governmental and non-governmental organizations to spread awareness about early treatment on hearing loss. This is creating a highly conducive environment for growth of the global middle ear implants market. On February 6, 2016, Public Affairs & Campaigns of the U.K. initiated a campaign to protect audiology services. On February 25, 2015, WHO started “Make Listening Safe Initiative” to mark March 3, 2015 as Ear care day to draw focus towards danger of unsafe listening, promote safe practices and early treatment. Growing urbanization and development are other of the major factors to drive middle ear implants industry. Despite impetus to market growth from growing number of cases of hearing loss being reported around the globe, the availability of alternative treatments such as Bone-anchored devices and Cochlear implants are projected to hinder growth of the market.

North America and Europe are expected to hold maximum share of overall market, owing to increasing disposable income and easy availability of middle ear implant device in these regions. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to offer highly lucrative opportunities for market growth owing to growing geriatric population and growing number of cases of hearing loss reported each year.

Major middle ear implant products in the market:

Esteem Hearing Implant (Envoy Medical), MAXUM Hearing Implant (Ototronix), cochlear implant (CI) system (MED-EL Corporation), and Ossicular (middle ear) implant (Medtronic)

Major Players in the middle ear implants market

Major players involved in the middle ear implants market include Envoy Medical, Ototronix, MED-EL Corporation, Medtronic, CENTILLION, and Cochlear.

Key Developments

Key players in the market are involved in different business strategies such as gaining product approval from regulatory authorities, in order to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in August 2018, Envoy Medical Corporation, a U.S.-based company, received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Esteem Hearing Implant. It is the first and only active middle ear implant to receive magnetic resonance (MR)-labeling for both 1.5 and 3.0 T scanning.

Key companies in the market are focused on different business strategies such as gaining product approval from regulatory authorities, in order to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in July 2019, MED-EL Corporation, a U.S.-based company, received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the company’s cochlear implant system for single-sided deafness.

Key companies in the market are involved in various business strategies such as research and development of novel products, in order provide effective solutions for middle ear implants and gain competitive edge in the market. For instance, in October 2018, Cochlear Limited announced the next phase in its long-term R&D program to develop implantable devices.

