Growing Trend towards Automotive Electrification to Drive Growth in Discrete Diodes Market: States Fact.MR
Discrete Diodes Market Key Trends, Demand and Sales Forecast 2021 - 2031ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 250 Pages Discrete Diodes Market Survey Report Provides Latest Trends and Drivers for 2021-2031
Discrete diodes are electronic components with zero resistance to the current in one direction as compared to the infinite resistance to current in other. Laser diodes, zener diodes, transient protection diodes, schottky diodes, microwave and radio frequency diodes, and small single diodes are some types of discrete diodes used in various industries.
Global Discrete Diodes market survey sheds light on the important growth dynamics expected to prevail across the assessment period 2021-2031 The Market Research Survey by “Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider” highlights the key reasons behind increasing Demand of Discrete Diodes. The new Discrete Diodes market analysis report outlines the key factors that will impact sales, production and supply during the assessment 2021-2031.
Discrete Diodes Market: Notable Highlights
Hitachi plans to integrate its five business service companies in an effort to enhance the digital solution business in China. Hitachi Systems, Hitachi Consulting Information Technology Delivery, Hitachi Beijing Tech Information Systems, and Hitachi Consulting are the four companies to be integrated in Hitachi Solutions.
MACOM Technology Solutions and STMicroelectronics plans expansion of 150mm GaN-on-Silicon production capacity in ST’s fabs in order to serve the 5G telecom buildout worldwide.
Vishay Intertechnology will showcase its latest passive component, IC, MOSFET, and diode technologies at Applied Power Electronics Conference and Exposition in the US.
Some of the leading players in the discrete diodes market are Shindengen Electric Manufacturing, Fairchild Semiconductor International, Diodes Inc., Agilent Technologies, IXYS Corp., Microsemi Corp., Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Sanyo Semiconductor, Central Semiconductor Corp., and Panasonic Corp.
Cost Effective Production Emerging as Challenge in the Discrete Diodes Market
New technologies for production, low power consumption, compact packaging along with low cost tools and equipment used in the production of discrete diodes is resulting in the cost-effective production, thereby, increasing the demand for discrete diodes. This is also ensuring the development of better components across electronic industries and automotive sector. This is also leading to the tough competition in the discrete diodes market. Moreover, the strong foothold of existing and established companies in the market has also created high entry barrier for the new and emerging players. Well-equipped manufacturing plants, and strong distribution network of the established players is also limiting the expansion of regional players.
