Respiratory Inhalers Market is expected to reach US$ 46,984.1 Mn by the end of 2028

Respiratory Inhalers Market

Respiratory inhaler is a type of medical device that is used to provide medicines via inhalation in the treatment chronic lung diseases.

Overview

Respiratory inhaler is a type of medical device that is used to provide medicines via inhalation in the treatment chronic lung diseases. There are several products that deliver medicine directly to the airways such as metered-dose inhalers (MDIs), dry powder inhalers, nebulizers, and soft mist inhalers.

The global Respiratory Inhaler Market is estimated to account for US$ 32,921.8 Mn in terms of value and is expected to reach US$ 46,984.1 Mn by the end of 2027.

Market Drivers

Growing prevalence of asthma is expected to drive growth of the global respiratory inhalers market during the forecast period. According to The Global Asthma Report 2018, around 300 million people have asthma worldwide, and the number is expected to reach 100 million by 2025. Furthermore, rising incidence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is expected to propel the global respiratory inhalers market growth over the forecast period. According to a report by Global Initiative for Chronic Obstruction Disease’s 2018 report, COPD is expected to result in 4.5 million global deaths annually by 2030.

North America region held dominant position in the global Respiratory Inhaler Market in 2018, accounting for 40.4% share in terms of value, followed by Europe.

Market Restraints

Rising cost of inhalers is expected to restrain growth of the global respiratory inhalers market during the forecast period. For instance, the average cost of one inhaler of Advair increased from US$ 316 Mn in 2013 to US$ 496 Mn in 2018 and that of Flovent increased from US$ 207 Mn in 2013 to US$ 292 Mn in 2018. Furthermore, growing adoption of substitute therapies such as subcutaneous injections and oral medications are expected to hamper the global respiratory inhalers market growth over the forecast period.

Market Opportunities

Advent of smart inhaler technology is helping patients to keep check on their doses and provide various other features. Smart inhalers have embedded electronic chip along with Bluetooth connectivity. One such company Adherium, Ltd.’s smart inhaler sensors are available for metered dose inhalers, dry powder inhalers, and nebulizers. These devices come with touchscreens and audio-visual medication reminders and additional advantages such as mobile application connectivity, cloud-based portals for researchers and clinicians, custom user interface options. Adherium, Ltd.’s Smartinhaler Live platform uses wireless technology to provide real-time data collection.

Dry powder inhaler sub segment in product type segment in the global Respiratory Inhaler Market was valued at US$ 7,258.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 10,111.6 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

Market Trend

The demand for nebulizers has witnessed a slow decline in the recent past, as nebulizers require routine maintenance and significant efforts to inhale medicines. However, nebulizers can be useful for young children and some people with more severe or acute asthma. Nebulizers are also still used for the treatment of people who are unable to use an inhaler or other device due to weakness of hands or coordination problems or have excess mucus in the airways.

The market is also witnessing increasing adoption of propeller systems in inhaler devices, especially for the treatment of patients suffering from asthma or COPD. Propellers involve use of sensors, mobile apps, analytics and services to provide effective health care.

Competitive Section

Major players operating in the global Respiratory Inhaler Market include, AstraZeneca plc, Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Cipla Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Merck & Co., Inc., OMRON Healthcare Europe B.V., PARI Medical Holding, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Key Developments

Key players in the market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in January 2020, Senzer Pharmaceuticals partnered with Drug Science, a leading independent scientific body on drugs in the U.K. running Project TWENTY21, under which Senzer Pharmaceuticals’ pharmaceutical respiratory device will be used in Project TWENTY21, a medical cannabis registry in Europe.

Key players in the market are focused on commercialization of their products to enhance their market share. For instance, in December 2019, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. secured National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority’s (India) nod for separate price for its digital dose inhaler or ‘Digihaler’.

