Home Invest, Co-Founded By Dragan Berger and Nate Armstrong Wins Prestigious “Two-Comma-Club” Award In Orlando, FL

Dragan Berger and Nate Armstrong of Home Invest Receiving The Two Comma Club Award

Entrepreneurs Dragan Berger and Nate Armstrong earn the “Two Comma Club” award for the entrepreneurial success of Home Invest using ClickFunnels

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dragan Berger, serial entrepreneur and co-founder of Home Invest with Nate Armstrong—named one of the Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing private companies in America in 2018 —receives the prestigious “Two Comma Club” award at a live event in Orlando, Florida. The award is given annually to the highest-performing digital marketing entrepreneurs who achieve a minimum of $1 million in revenue from a single sales funnel on ClickFunnels.

“Winning the award is fun, but what we’re most proud of is delivering a comprehensive real estate training platform that transforms lives, businesses, and families —all while creating an impact…that’s what’s most important”, says Nate Armstrong while on stage with co-founder Dragan Berger and CEO of ClickFunnels, Russell Brunson.

Armstrong continues, giving the praise back to his students inside his real estate platform: “The real winners are the students inside of Home Invest —they’re the ones who made this possible by taking action on their dreams and trusting us to guide them.” To date, Home Invest has helped hundreds of students inside their real-estate education coaching programs and services to generate financial freedom while making an impact.

ClickFunnels launched the Two Comma Club award in 2017 while honoring 85 inductees, with that number rising to 263 in 2020. With the company’s success and the continued growth of the digital marketing space, being inducted into the Two Comma Club remains a rare and prestigious honor for a select group of business owners.

“Two Comma Club members are testimonials to the power of the American Dream and entrepreneurial hustle,” says Russell Brunson, CEO, and co-founder of Clickfunnels, one of the fastest-growing SaaS companies in the world. “Not only does this recognition honor our members and their hard work, but it also proves to other budding entrepreneurs that success is possible,” Brunson added.

In just three years, ClickFunnels has generated more than $250 million in sales, making it one of the fastest-growing, non-VC-backed companies in the world. The company ranked #76 on the prestigious Inc. 500 list in 2018.

“My goal is for every single person in the ClickFunnels community to make an impact on not only their lives but their customers' lives,” said Brunson.

To see a full list of Two Comma Club inductees, and to learn more about the program, visit: 2commaclub.com

About Home Invest:

Home Invest has raised the bar to become the first online marketplace where you can choose your investment property and choose a certified property manager to give you an enjoyable experience in building your passive income portfolio. With Home Invest, you own your property, while our platform helps you choose the people you want to work with from your laptop. The Home Invest platform is the most comprehensive on the market, allowing you to build equity, increase your monthly passive income, and have fun. In addition, Home Invest owns and operates a real-estate training platform for investors who wish to learn every facet of a successful investing business.

To learn more about Dragan Berger, Nate Armstrong, and Home Invest, visit HomeInvest.com.

About ClickFunnels:

ClickFunnels’ online sales and marketing software is a simple-to-use, all-in-one marketing solution for entrepreneurs and business owners who want to market their services and products online. ClickFunnels is “one of the world’s fastest-growing, non-VC-backed companies. Since its inception in September 2014, the company has generated more than $250 million in sales and helped over 87,000 everyday people become successful entrepreneurs and marketing masterminds through its software, resources, and training.

For more information, visit ClickFunnels.com.