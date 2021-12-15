Rising Demand from Automotive, Construction and Aviation Industries to Amplify Sales of Carbon Fiber Filament Market
250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Carbon Fiber Filament Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Carbon Fiber Filament over the Forecast Period 2021-2031
Carbon fiber filament may be defined as the combination of short fiber strands and specific printable materials. The carbon fiber filament offers various advantages that includes lighter in weight, good dimensional stability, high strength, stiffness etc. These filaments are widely being used across various application industries including Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Construction and others. The global carbon fiber filament market is expected to foray ahead with a substantial CAGR over the forecast period, 2018-2028. The rise in demand for lighter-weight vehicles and aircraft is identified as one of the recent trends within the market.
The latest report by Fact.MR, examines the Carbon Fiber Filament market demand, growth opportunities and Carbon Fiber Filament market size and share. The report tracks Carbon Fiber Filament sales in over 20 countries, highlighting the variance and unique set of conditions that are unique to every market. The study analyzes Carbon Fiber Filament market key trends that are currently determining the overall growth.
Segmentation analysis of Carbon Fiber Filament Market
The global carbon fiber filament market is bifurcated into three major segments that are material, technology and application.
On the basis of material, the global carbon fiber filament market is divided into:
PLA
PETG
Nylon
ABS
On the basis of technology, the global carbon fiber filament market is divided into:
Filament winding
Lay-up
Injection molding
Pultrusion
Resin transfer
On the basis of application, the global carbon fiber filament market is divided into:
Aerospace and Defense
Automotive and Transportation
Construction
Sports and Leisure
Key questions answered in Carbon Fiber Filament Market Survey Report:
What is the current scenario and key trends in Carbon Fiber Filament Market?
What are the key strategies companies are adopting to increase their consumer base?
What are the key categories within the Carbon Fiber Filament segments and their future potential?
What are the major Carbon Fiber Filament Market drivers and their expected impact during the short, medium, and long terms?
What is the Carbon Fiber Filament Market size and what are the opportunities for the key players?
Key players of Carbon fiber filament Market
Prominent players in the global carbon fiber filament market are colorFabb, MatterHackers, Teijin Carbon, SGL Group, Kureha Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Mitsubishi Rayon Co. etc. The carbon fiber filament market is equipped with various global and local vendors.
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Carbon fiber filament market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data.
Growing application industries worldwide is providing huge growth prospectus to market over the forecast period
High demand for carbon fiber filaments from the automotive, construction, and aviation industries is leveraging huge adoption opportunities for the market. As per OICA (International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers), Paris, the total cars and commercial vehicle production in 2016 were recorded to be around 72.1 million that further escalated up to 73.4 million in 2017.
The automotive industry in particular calls for high adoption of carbon fiber filament as these is widely used in automotive interiors and exteriors. In addition, according to the Institution of Civil Engineers, UK, a report “Global Construction Perspectives and Oxford Economics” suggests that the global construction market is expected to reach US$ 8 trillion by the end of 2030.
Essential Takeaways from the Market Report
Comparison of prominent players operating in the market.
Identification of Carbon Fiber Filament market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global Market
Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players.
Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators.
Impact of the various factors on the value chain of the market.
Evaluation of current Carbon Fiber Filament market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.
The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:
Carbon Fiber Filament Market Drivers, Segments and Restraints.
Carbon Fiber Filament Market Survey and Dynamics
Carbon Fiber Filament Market Size & Demand
Carbon Fiber Filament Key Trends/Issues/Challenges
Carbon Fiber Filament Sales, Competition & Companies involved
