Dermatology Devices Market Estimated to Accumulate US$ 7,226.9 Million over the Projected Period By 2028 | CAGR: 7.7%:

Dermatology Devices

The dermatology devices market is estimated to account for US$ 4,609.0 Mn in terms of value in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 7,226.9 Mn by the end of 2027.

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Insight- Dermatology Devices Market

Overview

Dermatology devices include intense pulse light (IPL) devices, lasers, radiofrequency (RF) devices, microdermabrasion devices, and accessories. These devices are installed at hospitals, dermatology clinics to aid physicians and non-physicians as well as clinicians to treat skin diseases and diagnose skin cancer.

The global dermatology devices market is estimated to account for US$ 4,609.0 Mn in terms of value in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 7,226.9 Mn by the end of 2027.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of skin cancer is expected to drive growth of the global dermatology devices market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization report 2018, skin diseases are among the most common of all human health afflictions and affect almost 900 million people in the world. Moreover, growing geriatric population is expected to propel the global dermatology devices market growth over the forecast period. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. geriatric population is expected to reach 77 million by 2034.

Laser type segment held dominant position in the global dermatology devices market in 2019, accounting for 40.1% share in terms of value, followed by IPL and RF devices, respectively.

Market Restraints

High cost of the treatment is expected to restrain growth of the global dermatology devices market during the forecast period. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the average cost of ablative laser skin resurfacing ranges from US$ 2,000 to US$ 25,000.

Furthermore, uncertainties pertaining the U.S. healthcare reforms are expected to hamper the market growth in the near future. The U.S. healthcare reforms have been associated with uncertainty in recent times, attributed to increasing focus on reducing healthcare spending. Though reform has increased access to healthcare by making insurance more affordable and accessible; it has phased out the federal payments to states made through Medicaid Disproportionate Share Hospital (DSH) program, to cover cost of uncompensated care for uninsured or low-income individuals.

Market Opportunities

Growing aesthetics appeal among men can present prominent growth opportunities for marketers. For instance, according to a 2018 survey by GlobalData, around three quarters of South Korean men undertake a beauty or grooming treatment at least once a week. Furthermore, increasing cases of sports-related injuries can provide major business opportunities in the near future. According to the National High School Sports-Related Injury Surveillance Study 2017-2018, 1,367,490 cases of sport-related injuries were recorded in high schools in the U.S.

The global dermatology devices market was valued at US$ 4,304.3 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 7,226.9 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2020 and 2027.

Market Trends

Key companies are focused on product development and launches, in order to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in July 2019, Hologic’s Cynosure division launched TempSure firm hand-piece on the TempSure platform and SculpSure, a non-surgical body contouring (lipolysis) treatment designed to permanently eliminate fat cells in problem areas.

Moreover, key companies are engaging in partnership and collaboration activities, in order to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in June 2019, Lumenis, Ltd. entered into a distribution agreement with DELEO, for distribution of its products in France and French part of Switzerland.

Competitive Section

Major players involved in the global dermatology devices market are Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Lumenis, Ltd., Hologic, Inc., Syneron Candela Ltd., Avita Medical Ltd., Alma Lasers, Ltd., Lutronics Corporation, Beijing Toplaser Technology Co. Ltd., Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., and Cutera, Inc.

Key Developments

Major players in the global dermatology devices market are focused on R&D to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in June 2019, AVITA Medical, a regenerative medicine company, announced new preliminary RECELL Autologous Cell Harvesting Device (RECELL System) data at the 24th annual World Congress of Dermatology Meeting. The RECELL system is used in the treatment of vitiligo and facial acne scars.

Major players in the global dermatology devices market are also focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in March 2020, Lumenis Ltd. launched Stellar M22 used for the treatment of vascular lesions, skin texture, tone, and hair removal.

