Smart Pulse Oximeters Market set to grow by 2024 with innovations in healthcare technology of the medical devices

Rise in the incidence of respiratory disorders & advancement in the technology, such as production of lightweight and easy to use device drive the market growth

Smart Pulse Oximeters Market by Product Type (Fingertip, Hand-Held, Wrist-Worn, and Pediatric Pulse Oximeters), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Smart Pulse Oximeter market is poised to reach $1,268 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 7.2% by 2022. Fingertip pulse oximeters segment is expected to dominate the global smart pulse oximeters market.

Smart pulse oximeters measure vital health parameters, such as oxygen saturation level, heart rate, and pulse rate. These devices can be used to monitor a patient's status prior or during the diagnosis of a disease. These oximeters are used in a medical setting, home environment, or at the site of medical emergency.

Rise in geriatric population and chronic health conditions such as, COPD and obesity, increase in preference for home monitoring, and growth in awareness among patients about smart pulse oximeters are expected to drive the market growth. However, lack of awareness and adoption of these devices in low- and middle-income economies are projected to hamper the market growth.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd., General Electric Company, Halma plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo Corporation, Medtronic plc, Nonin Medical, Inc., Omron Corporation, and Smiths Group plc.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

✦The ongoing covid-19 pandemic is fuelling the Smart Pulse Oximeters Market industry. This is attributed due to the immense increase of covid-19 testing activities on the global diagnostics system. The demand of vaccine development for covid-19 has resulted in research towards covid-19 vaccine which has also boosted the market growth. For instance, in March 2020, Indian scientists has reveal microscopic image of novel coronavirus.

✦The high demand covid-19 testing and diagnostics has increased extensive investments towards addition to applications in vaccine research in the pharmaceutical sector which has also contribute towards the growth of the Smart Pulse Oximeters Market.

Fingertip pulse oximeters market anticipated to dominate the global smart pulse oximeters market in 2015 and expected to maintain its dominance throughout the analysis period. This is owing to the ease of use and lightweight features, wide adoption at home settings and increase in the global incidence of respiratory disorders, such as COPD.

The global smart pulse oximeters by product type is further segmented by end users into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), and home care settings. The hospitals & clinics segment was the highest revenue contributor to the fingertip pulse oximeters market in 2015, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the analysis period. Smart pulse oximeters facilitate early detection of a disease and thereby allows faster intervention and diagnosis.

✯ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

✦Based on product type, the fingertip pulse oximeters segment was the highest revenue contibutor, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the analysis period.

✦The ASCs segment for fingertip pulse oximeters market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.6% from 2016 to 2022, as fingertip pulse oximeters can be used easily by patients and do not require trained professional for operating the device.

✦Developing regions are projected to be the fastest growing region until 2022, owing to the presence of ample growth opportunities in terms of unmet medical needs for the treatment of COPD, sleep apnea, and other respiratory disorders in this region, and increase in disposable income of the population.

