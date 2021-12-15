Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market New Business Opportunities is Expected to Hit $61,689 million by 2023

Increase in geriatric population and rise in number of patients suffering from chronic disorders, such as hypertension are expected to drive the market growth.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market by Type of Delivery System [Passive (Matrix System and Reservoir System), Active [Structure Based, Electrical Based, (Iontophoresis, Electroporation, and Sonophoresis), and Others] and Application (Analgesics, Hormone Replacement Therapy, Cardiovascular Disorders, Motion Sickness, and Smoking Cessation) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global transdermal drug delivery systems market was valued at $ 32,516 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $61,689 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2017 to 2023.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

The major companies profiled in the report includes Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson, Mylan N.V., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Acrux Limited, Echo Therapeutics, Inc., and Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Key Findings of the Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market:

Reservoir system segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Matrix system contributed for nearly two-third share of the global passive transdermal drug delivery systems market, in 2016.

Structure-based drug delivery system segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.3% during the analysis period.

Cardiovascular disorders segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.

France and Germany collectively contributed for more than one-third share of the European transdermal drug delivery systems market in 2016.

Japan is the major shareholder, accounting for more than one-third share of the Asia-Pacific transdermal drug delivery systems market in 2016.

