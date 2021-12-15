Camfil USA, Inc. Announces Plans to Build New Air Filtration Manufacturing Facility in Kilgore, Texas

Camfil plans to invest more than $50 million in the facility, which will add more than 200 new jobs within five years.

/EIN News/ -- Riverdale, NJ, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camfil USA, Inc., a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, announces plans to build a new manufacturing facility in Synergy Park located in Kilgore, Texas. Working closely with Site Selection Group, LLC and KEDC (Kilgore Economic Development Corporation), Camfil plans to invest more than $50 million in the facility, which will add more than 200 new jobs within five years.

“We extend our most sincere thanks to the KEDC and everyone in the community who has supported our plans to develop this new facility,” said Armando Brunetti, President of Camfil Americas. “Our air filtration and clean air solutions business has been robust for more than a decade and this new facility will help us improve service levels in the Southwest Region and continue growing.”





Camfil’s planned location for their new Synergy Park manufacturing facility in Kilgore, Texas

This new manufacturing facility will be Camfil’s seventh in the USA and will be equipped to produce a full range of air filtration products. The 350,000-square-foot facility will occupy 43 acres and is scheduled to open in late 2023. “The new facility in Kilgore is an important puzzle piece in our long-term North American strategy, and it gives me great pleasure that we are now moving ahead with this,” notes Dan Larson, Dept. EVP Supply Chain, SVP Operations of the Camfil Group. “My personal and Camfil’s commitment towards clean air for our customers and partners is measured not in years, but decades. I look forward to a long and prosperous relationship between the great state of Texas, the town of Kilgore and Camfil.”

Camfil’s expansion into Kilgore aligns with KEDC’s mission to enhance a business climate that is conducive to job creation and retention, improving the standard of living for Kilgore residents. “Camfil is an impressive company, and it is an honor they have chosen Kilgore as its newest operating location,” states Bob Davis, Jr, Kilgore EDC Board President. “The company’s operation adds value to Kilgore in a number of ways. It is a high-impact project for capital investment and job creation that diversifies our economy and strengthens an international presence here. Camfil is a welcome addition to Kilgore and Synergy Park.”

Demand for Camfil air filtration products continues to rise with the growing trends of commercial and industrial facilities focusing on energy savings, sustainability, and health awareness. “Our company was already enjoying strong business momentum before recent events led to an increased awareness in clean air safety,” said Brunetti. “We are fortunate to have found a great location in Kilgore and look forward to investing in our workforce and the community.”

