Antibody Drug Conjugates Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 4.29 Bn in 2021, With CAGR of 14.0%

Antibody Drug Conjugates Market

Antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) are a new class of highly potent biological drugs designed as a targeted therapy for treating cancer

Overview:

Antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) are a new class of highly potent biological drugs designed as a targeted therapy for treating cancer. ADCs are intended to target and kill tumor cells while sparing healthy cells. There are thousands of cellular toxins, but only a few of them are suitable as components in an antibody drug conjugate (ADCs). Early antibody drug conjugates were created using clinically approved chemotherapeutic drugs; methotrexate and doxorubicin.

Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of breast cancer across the globe is expected to boost the growth of the global antibody drug conjugates market over the forecast period. ADCs are used to treat breast cancer. For instance, as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 254,744 new breast cancer cases (in women) were reported in the United States in 2018.

Moreover, rise in research and development activities is expected to drive growth of the global antibody drug conjugates market during the forecast period. For instance, in December 2020, ADC Therapeutics announced updated clinical data from its two lead programs camidanlumab tesirine (Cami) and, loncastuximab tesirine (Lonca), which were presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 62nd Annual Meeting. Both Cami and Lonca are ADCs.

COVID-19 Impact:

The first case of COVID-19 was reported in Wuhan, China in December 2019. In March 2020, World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 (coronavirus) as a global pandemic. According to WHO, as of September 14, 2021, there have been 225 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4.63 million deaths, worldwide.

The pandemic has impacted the financial status of businesses across all sectors including the private healthcare sector. The pandemic has also impacted the supply chain of the healthcare industry mainly due to the stringent measures imposed by the governments of several countries to curb the spread of the virus. Moreover, the pandemic has affected the economies of different regions around the world in three main ways; by creating disruptions in distribution channels, by directly affecting the production and demand, and through its financial impact on companies and financial markets. Many countries worldwide like Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand are facing problems regarding the transportation and distribution of health care products.

The pandemic is expected to hamper the growth of the global antibody drug conjugates market. This is attributed to cancer screening discontinuation and postponed hospital visits on cancer stage migration and outcomes, as the COVID-19 pandemic have a significant impact on cancer care. All aspects of cancer care were reduced, such as diagnosis, screening, treatment, palliative care, and follow-up. These reductions are likely to result in delayed diagnosis and suboptimal treatment for at least a portion of patients who would have been diagnosed with cancer during this time period (during pandemic).

Market Taxonomy:

By Drug Name:

Adcetris

Kadcyla

Besponsa

Lumoxiti

Mylotarg and Others)

By Application:

Blood Cancer

Breast Cancer

Urothelial & Bladder Cancer

Other Types of Cancer

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Regional Analysis:

Among regions, North America is expected to witness robust growth in the global antibody drug conjugates market due to the increase in product approvals and launches in this region. For instance, in April 2021, ADC Therapeutics received the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for ZYNLONTA (a CD19-targeted ADC) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) large B-cell lymphoma.

Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the global antibody drug conjugates market owing the increasing strategic partnerships within the market players. For instance, in November 2018, Zymeworks Inc. and BeiGene, Ltd. collaborated for the clinical development and commercialization of Zymeworks’ investigational ZW25 and ZW49 HER2-targeted bispecific antibodies in Asia (excluding Japan), New Zealand, and Australia.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players active in the global antibody drug conjugates market are Gilead Sciences, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, ADC Therapeutics, Seagen, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Astellas Pharma, Oxford Biotherapeutics, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd., among others.

