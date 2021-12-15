Special Need Strollers Market Is Booming Worldwide 2021-2028 | Carrot 3 Special Needs Car Seat, Safari Tilt Wheelchair,

Special Need Strollers

Special need strollers are for people who cannot walk or have some form of difficulty.

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Special Need Strollers Market

Overview

Special need strollers are for people who cannot walk or have some form of difficulty. These strollers are aimed at maximizing the cognitive and social development of individuals who are suffering from various physical conditions due to age or disability. Moreover, special need strollers are used for children with mobility issues in the early development stage. These strollers allow children to participate with their peers in community and thereby, promote proper functioning and independence. Currently, the special need strollers market is highly attractive due to rapidly aging population, increasing amputation cases, and paralysis. Moreover, supportive programs initiated by various governments across the globe further creates a favorable environment for market growth.

𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐚𝐬 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐈𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞!

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐓𝐨 𝐀𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟓-𝟑𝟎% 𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝟑𝟏-𝐃𝐞𝐜-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏

Purchase This Premium Report To Access Full Information @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/108

Global Special Need Strollers Market Taxonomy

The global special need strollers market is classified on the basis of following segments:

Product Type:

Upright strollers

Fixed-tilt strollers

Tilt-in-space strollers

Restraint systems

Seating and positioning strollers

Technology Type:

Manual Strollers

Power strollers

Distribution Channels:

Hospitals

Ecommerce

Direct Purchase

Market Drivers

Increasing demand from developed countries is expected to drive growth of the global special need strollers market during the forecast period. The demand for special need strollers is high in developed countries such as Japan, Germany, Canada, the U.K., and the U.S. According to a research published in Acta Ortopédica Brasileira in 10 years, out of 26 amputation cases 21 were performed due to congenital malformation, infection, and other related causes. In 2002, as per the survey conducted by orthotics and prosthetics community in amputee clinics in the U.S., around 60% of childhood amputation is congenital origin and 40% are acquired. Moreover, increasing adoption of strollers and rising competition is prompting companies to integrate more features and functionalities, in order to provide better user experience.

To Get Sample Report with Latest Covid19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/108

Regional Insights

Among regions, North America is expected to hold dominant position in the global special need stroller market during the forecast period. This is owing to rapid adoption of latest technologies and supportive government policies such as Americans with Disabilities Act that provide patients with various facilities including transportation and mental illness care. Moreover, increasing government funding and support programs for children with physical and mental disabilities is expected to boost the regional market growth in the near future. For instance, Australian Mental Health Services was estimated to spend around US$ 8 billion during 2014–2015. Europe is expected to be the second-most lucrative market mainly attributed to high levels of adoption of technologically advanced products, robust healthcare infrastructure, and high discretionary income in the region.

Major market players are involved in developing new products with advanced features, in order to enhance the market presence. For instance, in 2010, Convaid launched its new wider wheels more improved, lightweight and compact folding metro transport chair. Product had stylish new upholstery for center for increased ventilation to keep the user cooler in warm climate.

According to the National Health Service of the U.K., number of diabetic patients increased from 1.4 million in 1996 to 2.9 million in 2012 with almost 50% growth in less than a decade. Furthermore in 2014, the average rate of amputation in diabetic complication was around 2.6 per 1,000 cases. The rise in number of amputation cases is projected to support the special need strollers market. Furthermore, the product availability and pricing, along with initiation of awareness campaigns, especially in emerging economies would play a decisive role in shaping the future growth prospects of this high potential market.

The global special need stroller market is highly fragmented with presence of international and regional players. In 2014, DUPONT MEDICAL integrated its functional qualifications and technologies with U.S.-based Drive Medical. This includes various products in its portfolio such as medical devices and technical aids for home care including wheel chairs and strollers. This integration is expected to favor expansion of both the companies in terms of geographic approach.

Competitive Section

Major players involved in the special need strollers market include Quantum Rehab., AKCES-MED Sp zoo, Ottobock, Convaid Inc., Dupont-medical, and Delichon Ltd.

Key Developments

Key players are focused on various business strategies such as product launches, in order to expand product portfolio and enhance their market presence. For instance, in September 2018, Specialized Orthotic Services (SOS) launched Miko Stroller, which is part of company’s well-established Miko buggy range. Miko Stroller has redesigned interface with seat facing forwards and backwards and ample space.

Key players are focused on various business strategies such as partnership and collaboration, in order to produce innovative product and gain competitive edge in the market. For instance, Convaid, Inc. collaborated with R82 to produce New Convaid Trekker, which is a compact stroller with improved docking interface. It is easy to slide the seat and lock it to attach, detach and reverse the seat.

Major companies are focused on various business strategies such as product launches, in order to expand product portfolio and enhance their market presence. For instance, in January 2019, Convaid, Inc. launched new stroller R82 x: Panda. It has exciting features such as fixed wedges, new improved armrest, cushions, covers, and markings.

For More Information or Query or Customization before Buying, Visit at – https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/talk-to-analyst/108

Contact US:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837