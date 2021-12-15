Medical Alert Systems (MAS) Market to See Booming Growth 2021-2028 | AlertOne Services, LLC. Bay Alarm Medical, and more

Medical Alert Systems (MAS)

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical Alert Systems Market

Market Overview

Medical alert systems (MAS) also referred to as personal emergency response system (PERS) is an alarm system designed to alert linked to healthcare facilities in an event of injury of medical hazard requiring prompt medical attention. Medical alert systems are provided with a wireless transmitter designed as pendant, which can be activated in a medical emergency. Disabled and elderly people who do not live with their family members are the major users of these systems. Currently, the medical alert systems market is highly attractive due to rapidly aging population and increasing awareness among the populace.

Competitive Section

Key companies involved in the global medical alert systems market are AlertOne Services, LLC. Bay Alarm Medical, CarelineUK Monitoring Limited, Galaxy Medical Alert Systems, Ltd., Life Alert Emergency Response, Inc., LifeStation, Inc., and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Market Taxonomy

Type of medical alert systems:

Mobile

Landline

Standalone/Wall-Mounted Devices

Medical alert system technologies:

Two-way voice systems

Unmonitored medical alert systems

Medical Alert Alarm (Button) System

The only advantage of non-monitored MAS is that it does not require a monthly fee to be paid to the monitoring company as in the case of two-way voice system and Medical Alert Alarm (Button) System. The monitored MAS on the other hand, helps save time in contacting or alerting the health service provider, does not require updating non-monitored voice dialer, and helps provide emergency help in less time than non-monitored systems.

End users of medical alert systems:

Senior care centers

Nursing homes

Old age homes

Hospitals

Individual patients

Market Drivers

Increasing adoption across developed countries is expected to drive growth of the global medical alert system market during the forecast period.

Developed countries such as the U.K., Canada, the U.S., Japan, and Germany are witnessing high adoption of emergency alert systems due to the presence of high geriatric population. Furthermore, increasing rates of injuries due to fall from beds and upper bunks are expected to propel the global medical alert system market growth over the forecast period. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one in three senior citizens aged 65 and above, fall down from bed and upper bunks each year, in the U.S., and 20% to 30% of them suffer from serious injuries due to the fall.

However, with certain issues in the current medical alert systems, there is an immense scope for technological development in the device. For instance, Lifestation, Inc. is facing a lawsuit filed by a customer claiming to receive unsolicited calls on his cellphone from the Lifestation MSA device. Moreover, limited reimbursement for this device is hindering demand in the U.S. and Canada.

Market Trends

There are new devices being launched with additional features. For instance, Philips launched a new MAS device, GoSafe which has an auto-alert fall-detection and GPS tracking. Even wearables by Fitbit come with medical alert systems, in addition to their usual health tracking features. Stealth Technologies, Inc. also launched a device—911 Help Now—with no recurring monthly charge. These devices are a major threat for standalone MAS devices.

Furthermore, growing preference for emergency alert systems, increasing demand for medical alert systems, and growing geriatric population is expected to boost the market growth in the near future.

Key Developments

Major players in the market are focused on launching new products to enhance their market share. For instance, in August 2019, MobileHelp, a provider of M-PERS (Mobile-Personal Emergency Response System) technology, added new designs to its Trelawear emergency response jewelry collection.

In July 2019, Visiting Angels, a home health care service provider based in Eastern Idaho, U.S. agreed to help test pilot the Constant Companion, a new voice-activated tool and a network of Amazon Alexa devices, to help care for senior citizens. The tool is pre-programmed to offer companionship and security options for people who already receive at-home nursing care.

Major hospitals are using medical alert systems to improve healthcare. For instance, three leading hospitals in the U.K. are using alerts to help identify sepsis as part of the NHS Long Term Plan published by NHS England in January 2019.

