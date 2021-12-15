COVID-19 Vaccination Remains Best Protection Against Serious Illness

CANADA, December 15 - Released on December 14, 2021

COVID-19 Vaccination and Breakthrough Information for November Released

Based on the COVID-19 Vaccination and Breakthrough Infections report for the month of November, the rate of hospitalization was 35/100,000 cases for those who were unvaccinated versus 6/100,000 for those fully vaccinated. The rate for ICU admissions was 8/100,000 for the unvaccinated versus 2/100,000 for the fully vaccinated. The rate for COVID-19 deaths was 5/100,000 for the unvaccinated versus 1/100,000 for the fully vaccinated.

The COVID-19 vaccine is not a cure. It will not prevent every COVID-19 transmission. It will reduce the risk of transmission and, when transmission occurs, reduce the risk of serious illness and death.

The Ministry of Health has updated the COVID-19 vaccination and breakthrough information for November 1-30. Highlights include:

Of the 3,361 cases reported in November, 2,004 (59.6 per cent) were unvaccinated or tested positive within three weeks of receiving their first vaccination. One hundred and fifty cases (4.5 per cent) were partially vaccinated with one dose, while 1,207 cases (35.9 per cent) were fully vaccinated. Of the 1,207 cases with a second dose, 19.9 per cent (240) had comorbid conditions and 15.9 per cent (192) were 65 years and older.

Of the 173 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, 116 (67.1 per cent) were unvaccinated or tested positive within three weeks of receiving their first vaccination. Eight cases (4.6 per cent) were partially vaccinated with one dose, while 49 cases (28.3 per cent) were fully vaccinated.

Of the 173 cases reported in November who were hospitalized, four were 12-19 years and younger and 10 were 11 years and younger.

Of the 43 individuals admitted to ICU, 27 (62.8 per cent) were unvaccinated or tested positive within three weeks of receiving their first vaccination. One case (2.3 per cent) was partially vaccinated with one dose, while 15 cases (34.9 per cent) were fully vaccinated.

Of the 43 individuals admitted to ICU, one was 12-19 years, and one was 11 years and younger.

Among the cases reported in November, 26 individuals passed away; 15 were unvaccinated or less than three weeks after their first vaccination.

All vaccination and breakthrough data reports are available in the COVID-19 vaccination information at saskatchewan.ca.

Note that this vaccination and breakthrough analysis for November is based on cases that were reported in November. This methodology has consistently been utilized for all monthly vaccination and breakthrough reports.

Out of Province Patient Transfers Complete

Today, the final COVID patient receiving care in Ontario has returned home to Saskatchewan.

"I would like to pass along my sincerest thanks, not only to the Government of Ontario, but even more-so to the numerous doctors and health care professionals involved with providing support to Saskatchewan residents receiving care in Ontario hospitals," Health Minister Paul Merriman said. "During these unprecedented times it is imperative that the province can continue to support one another as we continue the fight against COVID-19."

Since October, a total of 27 Saskatchewan COVID patients were transferred to Ontario. No additional transfers are anticipated.

Parental Consent - Five - 11 year olds

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) continues to work with school divisions to arrange for the administration of a pediatric dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to students aged five to 11 years. Those born in 2009 and earlier continue to be eligible. Pediatric vaccinations are also available at clinics and participating pharmacies.

Parental accompaniment is now required for children aged five to 11 receiving COVID-19 vaccines whether administered in clinic, pharmacy, or school settings in order to ensure parental consent and support for the child receiving that vaccine. If a parent is not able to attend the vaccination, they may designate an adult to attend on their behalf by naming the individual on the consent form. An electronic copy of the consent form and answers to common questions are available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine.

Booster Vaccinations

Eligible residents ages 50+ can book their booster appointment online at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine, or by phone at 1-833-SASKVAX.

Additionally, all individuals 18 years of age and older living in the Far North and those living on First Nation communities, health care workers, individuals born in 2009 or earlier with underlying health conditions who are clinically extremely vulnerable, including those with diabetes, can book their booster vaccination appointments by phone by calling 1-833-SASKVAX. All eligible individuals can book five months after receiving a second dose of an mRNA (Moderna or Pfizer) or the Astra Zeneca vaccine, or two months after receiving a dose of the Janssen vaccine. Please do not call until you are eligible to book your vaccination appointment.

Public Health Orders Will Be Enforced

The week of December 6, Saskatchewan Health Authority public health inspectors issued two fines:

A ticket of $2,800 for failure to mask was issued to an individual in Lloydminster.

A ticket of $2,800 for failure to mask was issued to a second individual also in Lloydminster.

Note that under The Health Information and Privacy Act, the Ministry of Health cannot disclose the names of individuals who have received fines.

COVID-19 Summary for December 14, 2021:

From December 8 - 14, 12,759 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,777,193. An additional 169,365 3rd and 4th doses have been administered in the province.

As of December 14, 87 per cent of residents 12 years and older and 83 per cent of residents five years and older have received their first dose. Eighty-three per cent of residents 12 years and older and 75 per cent of residents five years and older are fully vaccinated.

There were 437 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan from December 8 - 14, bringing the provincial total to 81,899 cases. There were 498 recoveries recorded during the same period.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan is currently 54 (4.5 per 100,000).

Seven new deaths were reported December 8 - 14.

There were 521 new lineage results reported for December 8 - 14.

As of December 14, there are 110 people in hospital: 76 are receiving inpatient care and 34 are in intensive care. Sixty-nine of the people in hospital (62.7 per cent) are not fully vaccinated.

Since October 22, 37 monoclonal antibody infusion treatments have been delivered.

From December 8 - 14, there were 11,390 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Health Regina Phone: 306-787-4083 Email: media@health.gov.sk.ca