Letters will be mailed to 1,715 people who have submitted their personal vaccine record(s) into the Provincial Immunization Registry without success, encouraging them to get vaccinated at the earliest opportunity.

Records entered into the registry are reviewed using strict processes to prevent fraud and to ensure that people who are entered into the provincial system have been vaccinated. Records that are submitted and are suspected to be fraudulent are being reported to law enforcement.

People are required to be fully vaccinated with a completed series of a Health Canada-approved vaccine (i.e., both doses of a two-dose series or one dose of Janssen) to receive a BC Vaccine Card or federal proof of vaccination.

The Provincial Health Services Authority will continue to work with the small number of British Columbians that have been vaccinated and are experiencing difficulty having their record entered into the registry.

Learn More: To submit or update a COVID-19 immunization record, visit: https://immunizationrecord.gov.bc.ca/