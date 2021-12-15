Plastic Containers Market will Reach Revenues Worth US$ 544,000 Million by 2030

The report provides an insight of the supply-demand trends over the key regions and the approaches taken by the manufacturers across the globe.

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plastic container manufacturers are witnessing a spike in demand owing to the rise in requirement for single-use packaging. Being light-weighted, affordable, and non-reactant, plastic containers are finding applications across the spectrum – from beverages to bottled water.While the adverse effects of plastics on environment is well-documented, manufacturers are continuously researching to innovate environment-friendly plastic packaging solutions in order to secure their positions in the long run.The Market survey of Plastic Containers offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, including production capacities analysis of Plastic Containers, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and Size of Plastic Containers Market across the globe. Plastic Containers Market by CategoryApplicationAlcoholic BeveragesBottled WaterCarbonated Soft DrinksEnergy DrinkMilk ProductsReady to Drink BeveragesTea/CoffeeEnd UserCosmetics & Personal CareElectronicsFood & BeveragesOther End UsersPharmaceuticalsPrinting & StationaryPackaging MaterialHigh Density Polyethylene (HDPE)Low Density PolyethyleneOther ResinsPolyethylene Terephthalate (PET, PETE, PETG or Polyester)Polypropylene (PP)Polystyrene (PS)Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)Packaging TypeBags & PouchesBottles & JarsBoxes & CartonsContainers (Plastic Containers, Metal Cans)Others (Cups, Tubs, Bowls etc.)RegionNorth AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeSouth AsiaEast AsiaMiddle East & AfricaOceania Report Benefits & Key Questions AnsweredPlastic Containers Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR offers detailed analysis of the factors influencing the sales prospect across key segments. Plastic Containers category analysis provides deep insights into customer experiences, emerging trends and growth drivers. The vital information highlighted in this section will enable market players to make timely business decision to gain competitive advantage.Plastic Containers Manufacturing trend analysis: A key aspect of the study is comprehensive Plastic Containers manufacturing trend analysis. These insights provide vital information on how market players are coping with latest trends that are prevailing in the market.Innovation and acquisition activity in Plastic Containers: The report highlights in detail the various organic and inorganic strategies adopted manufacturers in order to gain a competitive edge in Plastic Containers market. Adoption of various technologies are being discussed in detail.Plastic Containers demand by country: The report forecasts the country wise demand for Plastic Containers between 2021 and 2031. By analyzing this section of the report, Plastic Containers manufacturers can accordingly invest in those regions where the demand is on the rise.Post COVID consumer spending on Plastic Containers: The Fact.MR market survey also highlights the impact of COVID-19 on medical devices industry. These insights provide vital information on how market players are executing their manufacturing strategies to coup with the COVID-19 pandemic.Why are Plastic Containers Suppliers Targeting China?China is the epicenter of the fast growing APEJ plastic containers industry , is drawing the attention of the manufacturers significantly. The increase in application of plastic containers in the bottled water and packaging of carbonated soft drinks is projected to rise the revenue of the plastic containers manufacturers in China.The per capita consumption of bottled water in China has grown from 23.6 liters in 2013 to 29 liters in 2016. According to the report published by the DCCC Organization of China in March, 2019, per person revenue for bottled water consumption was US$ 34.93 in 2019, while revenue in the bottled water segment amounted to US$ 48,656 million in 2019.Bottled Water Segment Emerges Lucrative in Terms of ApplicationBottled water is the most lucrative segment in terms of application. According to the International Bottled Water Organization, between 2000 and 2002 the volume of global bottled water industry achieved double digit percentage growth rates and since that year the value is growing exponentially due to high level of bottled water consumption across the globe.According to the Beverage Marketing Corporation, in the United States, total bottled water volume grew from 13.8 billion gallons in 2018 to 14.4 billion gallons in 2019, an increase of nearly 4%. As per the report, in 2019, the per capita bottled water consumption in the U.S. reached at nearly 44 gallons and it's expected to increase further in the coming years. The study provides:Details regarding latest innovations and development in Plastic Containers and how it is gaining customer traction during the forecast period.Analysis about the customer demand of the products and how it is likely to evolve in coming years.Latest regulations enforced by government bodies and local agencies and their impact on Demand of Plastic Containers Market .Insights about adoption of new technologies and its influence on the Plastic Containers market Size.Overview of the impact of COVID-19 on Plastic Containers Market and economic disruptions caused by the pandemic.Evaluates post-pandemic impact on the Sales of Plastic Containers Market during the forecast period.After reading the Market insights of Plastic Containers Report, readers can:Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the Sales of market.Analyze key regions holding significant share of total Plastic Containers market revenue.Study the growth outlook of Plastic Containers market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use & supply side analysis of Plastic Containers market.Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each market player & competitive analysis of Plastic Containers Market Players. PET plastic is approved as safe by FDA and is gaining rapid traction in producing plastic containers due to being light-weighted, non-reactant, cost-effective, and environment-friendly.HDPE, LDPE, and PP are some of the other key segments of the plastic containers market in terms of material. Polyethylene terephthalate or PET are highly required by the diverse end-user industries such as bottled water, carbonated soft drinks, food, beverages and others. PET plastic is approved as safe by FDA and is gaining rapid traction in producing plastic containers due to being light-weighted, non-reactant, cost-effective, and environment-friendly.HDPE, LDPE, and PP are some of the other key segments of the plastic containers market in terms of material. HDPE have good low temperature impact resistance and excellent chemical resistance which make them highly preferable for using in foods, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical packaging where safety is of utmost concern.