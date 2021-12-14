Submit Release
SB748 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2021-12-14

WISCONSIN, December 14 - An Act to amend 20.370 (1) (hs) (title) and 29.063 (1); and to create 20.370 (1) (he) of the statutes; Relating to: funding for chronic wasting disease research and management, technical colleges, and special education aid and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: S - Sporting Heritage, Small Business and Rural Issues

