SB566 in Sen: Executive action taken - 2021-12-14

WISCONSIN, December 14 - An Act to repeal 178.0105 (3) (b), 178.1123 (3) (b), 178.1133 (3) (b), 178.1143 (3) (b), 178.1153 (3) (b), 178.1161 (2) (a), 180.0122 (1) (z), 180.0125 (4) (b), 180.0401 (2) (a) 5., 6., 7. and 8., 180.0502 (1) (c), 180.0502 (2), 180.1101 (3) (a), 180.1103 (title), 180.1103 (6), 180.1105 (1) (h), 180.1161 (5) (a), (b) and (c), 180.1506 (2) (a) 5., 6., 7. and 8., 180.1508 (1) (a) and (b), 180.1508 (1) (f), 181.0120, 181.0121 (1) (a) 4., 181.0122, 181.0124, 181.0125, 181.0126, 181.0128 (1) (title), 181.0128 (2) (title), 181.0128 (3) (title), 181.0128 (4), 181.0128 (5) (title), 181.0128 (6) (title), 181.0141 (5), 181.0401 (2) (a) 6., 7. and 8., 181.0402 (1) (title), 181.0402 (2) (title), 181.0501 (1) (title), 181.0501 (2) (title), 181.0501 (3) (title), 181.0502 (2), 181.0502 (3) (title), 181.0503 (1) (title), 181.0503 (1) (d) and (e), 181.0503 (2), 181.0503 (3) (title), 181.0504 (1) (title), 181.0504 (2) (title), 181.0504 (3) (title), 181.1101 (1) (title), 181.1101 (2), 181.1101 (3), 181.1104, 181.1105, 181.1106, 181.1107, 181.1161 (1) (b), 181.1161 (2) (b), 181.1161 (3) (e), (f) and (g), 181.1161 (4), (5) and (6), 181.1420 (5), 181.1506 (2) (a) 6., 7. and 8., 181.1507 (1) (title), 181.1507 (2) (title), 181.1507 (3) (title), 181.1509 (1) (title), 181.1509 (1) (d) and (e), 181.1509 (2), 181.1509 (3) (title), 181.1510 (1) (title), 181.1510 (2) (title), 181.1510 (3) (title), 181.1510 (4) (title), 181.1533, 181.1622 (1), 181.1622 (2) (title), 181.1622 (3) (title), 181.1622 (4) (title), 181.1622 (5) and 612.22 (2) (a), (b), (c) and (d); to renumber 178.0104, 178.0806 (7), 180.0122 (1) (a) to (ym), 180.1100 (1), 180.1103 (4) (intro.) and (a), 180.1103 (5) (title) and (a), 181.0128 (3), 181.0128 (6), 181.1100 (1), 181.1103 (5), 181.1103 (6), 181.1161 (3) (c), 181.1622 (title) and 613.13 (3); to renumber and amend 180.0122 (1) (intro.), 180.0122 (1) (yr), 180.0124 (1), 180.0125 (2) (b), 180.0501, 180.0502 (3), 180.1101 (2), 180.1102 (2), 180.1102 (3), 180.1102 (4), 180.1103 (1), 180.1103 (2), 180.1103 (3), 180.1103 (4) (b), 180.1103 (5) (b), 180.1105 (1) (i), 180.1106 (1) (am) 1., 180.1106 (1) (e), 180.1161 (5) (intro.), 180.1507, 180.1508 (2), 180.1531 (2) (c) 2., 181.0123, 181.0128 (title), 181.0128 (1), 181.0128 (2), 181.0128 (5), 181.0501 (intro.), 181.0501 (1), 181.0501 (2), 181.0501 (3), 181.0502 (3), 181.1103 (1), 181.1103 (2), 181.1103 (3), 181.1103 (4), 181.1161 (1) (a), 181.1161 (2) (a), 181.1161 (3) (intro.), (a) and (b), 181.1161 (3) (d), 181.1507 (intro.), 181.1507 (1), 181.1507 (2), 181.1507 (3), 181.1622 (2), 181.1622 (3), 181.1622 (4) and 612.22 (2) (intro.); to consolidate, renumber and amend 178.1161 (2) (intro.) and (b), 180.0125 (4) (intro.) and (a) and 180.1101 (3) (intro.) and (b); to amend 11.0101 (9), 13.69 (1), 44.03 (3), 71.80 (21), 71.80 (21m), 71.80 (22), 71.80 (22m), 73.03 (58), 77.25 (6m), 77.25 (6q), 77.25 (6t), 77.61 (15), 97.605 (4) (a) 1., 97.67 (2) (c) (intro.), 108.025 (1) (b), 139.34 (9), 157.62 (1) (b) and (2) (b) 1., 2. and 7., 165.68 (5) (f) 1., 178.0102 (11), 178.0102 (14), 178.0105 (3) (a), 178.0105 (3) (d), 178.0105 (3) (f), 178.0105 (3) (h) (intro.), 178.0105 (3) (n), 178.0105 (4) (c) (intro.), 178.0110 (2) (b), 178.0120 (1), 178.0121 (title), 178.0121 (2) (a), 178.0121 (2) (b) 1., 178.0121 (2) (b) 2., 178.0121 (2) (b) 3., 178.0121 (2) (b) 4., 178.0121 (2) (c), 178.0301 (1), 178.0303 (1) (b) 2., 178.0303 (1) (b) 3., 178.0303 (2) (b), 178.0303 (2) (c), 178.0303 (2m) (a) 2., 178.0303 (2m) (a) 3., 178.0401 (3), 178.0401 (5), 178.0402 (2) (a), 178.0405 (3), 178.0409 (3), 178.0601 (4) (c) 2., 178.0701 (5), 178.0701 (7) (d), 178.0701 (9), 178.0804 (1) (intro.), 178.0806 (3) (a), 178.0807 (2) (c), 178.0807 (3) (b) 1. and 2., 178.0807 (4), 178.0808 (title), 178.0808 (1), 178.0808 (2) (a), 178.0809 (1), 178.0901 (3) (c), 178.0902 (1), 178.0902 (2), 178.0902 (5), 178.09032 (5), 178.0905 (2), 178.0908 (2), 178.0911 (1) (intro.), 178.0911 (1) (b), 178.0911 (1) (c), 178.0912 (1), 178.0913 (1) (b), 178.1003 (5), 178.1004 (intro.), 178.1004 (1), 178.1004 (4), 178.1006 (1), 178.1006 (2), 178.1009 (1) (c), 178.1009 (1) (f), 178.10101 (1) (d), 178.10102 (1), 178.10102 (2) (b), 178.1011 (1) (c), 178.1101 (16) (b), 178.1101 (16) (h), 178.1101 (18) (b), 178.1101 (18) (i), 178.1102 (2), 178.1123 (2), 178.1124 (1) (d) 2., 178.1124 (1) (f), 178.1125 (1) (f), 178.1125 (2) (a), 178.1125 (2) (b), 178.1133 (1), 178.1133 (2), 178.1134 (1) (d), 178.1134 (1) (f), 178.1135 (1) (a), 178.1135 (5) (a), 178.1135 (5) (b), 178.1141 (1), 178.1142 (1) (f), 178.1143 (1), 178.1143 (2), 178.1144 (1) (a), 178.1144 (1) (d), 178.1144 (1) (f), 178.1145 (1) (f), 178.1145 (2), 178.1153 (2), 178.1154 (1) (d), 178.1154 (1) (f), 178.1155 (1) (e), 178.1155 (1) (f), 178.1161 (1) (intro.), 180.0103 (5), 180.0103 (8), 180.0103 (9), 180.0103 (11m), 180.0120 (1) (intro.), 180.0120 (1) (g), 180.0120 (3) (a) (intro.), 180.0121 (1) (a) 4., 180.0122 (4), 180.0122 (5), 180.0123 (title), 180.0123 (1) (a) (intro.), 180.0125 (1), 180.0125 (4) (c), 180.0128 (2) (b) 5., 180.0141 (5) (a) (intro.), 180.0202 (1) (h), 180.0401 (2) (a) 2., 180.0401 (2) (a) 9., 180.0401 (3) (a), 180.0401 (4) (intro.), (a) and (b), 180.0402, 180.0403 (title), 180.0403 (1) (a), 180.0403 (1) (c), 180.0502 (1) (intro.), 180.0503 (1) (intro.), (a), (b), (c) and (d), 180.0504 (2) (intro.), (a) and (c), 180.0504 (3), 180.0624, subchapter XI (title) of chapter 180 [precedes 180.1100], 180.1100 (2) and (3), 180.1101 (title), 180.1101 (1), 180.1102 (title), 180.1102 (1), 180.1104 (1), 180.1104 (2) (intro.) and (b), 180.1104 (3), 180.1104 (4), 180.11045 (1) (a), 180.1105 (title), 180.1105 (1) (intro.), 180.1105 (1) (am), 180.1105 (1) (bm), 180.1105 (1) (cm), 180.1105 (1) (dm), 180.1105 (1) (e), 180.1105 (1) (f), 180.1105 (1) (g), 180.1105 (2), 180.1106 (title), 180.1106 (1) (intro.), 180.1106 (1) (a), 180.1106 (1) (am) 2., 180.1106 (1) (b), 180.1106 (1) (c), 180.1106 (1) (d), 180.1106 (1) (f), 180.1106 (2), 180.1106 (3), 180.1130 (2) (a), 180.1130 (3) (a) (intro.), 180.1130 (3) (a) 2., 180.1140 (4) (a) (intro.), 180.1140 (4) (a) 2., 180.1140 (4) (e) 3., 180.1150 (3) (e), 180.1150 (4) (f), 180.1161 (1), 180.1161 (2), 180.1161 (3) (intro.), (a), (b), (d) and (e), 180.1161 (4) (intro.) and (a) 1., 180.1161 (4) (b), (c) and (d), 180.1161 (6), 180.1301 (2), 180.1302 (1) (a) 1., 180.1302 (1) (a) 3. c., 180.1302 (1) (a) 3. d., 180.1302 (1) (b), 180.1330 (2), 180.1407 (1) (intro.) and (b), 180.1421 (1), 180.1421 (2), 180.1421 (2m) (a), 180.1422 (3), 180.1423 (2), 180.1503 (1) (e), 180.1506 (2) (a) 2., 180.1506 (2) (a) 9., 180.1506 (2) (b), 180.1506 (3) (a), 180.1506 (4) (intro.), (a) and (b), 180.1508 (1) (intro.), 180.1508 (1) (d), 180.1509 (1) (intro.), (a), (b), (c) and (d), 180.1510 (4) (a) (intro.), 180.1520 (2) (c), 180.1530 (1) (a), (d), (e) and (f), 180.1531 (1), 180.1531 (2) (a), 180.1531 (2) (b), 180.1531 (2) (c) 1. (intro.), 180.1531 (2m) (a), 180.1532 (1), 180.1622 (1) (intro.), (b), (c) and (d), 180.1622 (2), 180.1706 (1), 180.1706 (2) (intro.), 180.1707 (1), 180.1708 (5), 180.1805 (5), 180.1813 (title), 180.1813 (1), 181.0103 (5), 181.0103 (12), 181.0103 (13), 181.0103 (19), 181.0121 (1) (a) 3., 181.0121 (1) (b), 181.0141 (4), subchapter II (title) of chapter 181 [precedes 181.0201], 181.0202 (1) (d), 181.0203 (1), 181.0401 (1) (a) 1., 181.0401 (2) (a) 3., 181.0401 (2) (a) 9., 181.0401 (3) (a), 181.0401 (4) (intro.), (a) and (b), 181.0402 (title), 181.0402 (1), 181.0402 (2), 181.0403 (title), 181.0403 (1) (a), 181.0403 (1) (c), 181.0501 (title), 181.0502 (title), 181.0503 (1) (intro.), (a) and (b), 181.0503 (1) (c), 181.0503 (3) (intro.), 181.0504 (title), 181.0504 (1), 181.0504 (2) (intro.), (a) and (c), 181.0504 (3), 181.0670 (2) (d), 181.0705 (2), 181.0705 (3) (b), 181.0809 (2) (c), subchapter XI (title) of chapter 181 [precedes 181.1100], 181.1100 (2), 181.1100 (3), 181.1101 (1), 181.1161 (title), 181.1421 (1), 181.1421 (4), 181.1422 (3), 181.1423 (2), 181.1503 (1) (e), 181.1506 (2) (a) 3., 181.1506 (2) (a) 9., 181.1506 (3) (a), 181.1506 (4) (intro.), (a) and (b), 181.1509 (1) (intro.), (a) and (b), 181.1509 (1) (c), 181.1509 (3) (intro.), 181.1510 (title), 181.1510 (1), 181.1510 (4) (a) (intro.), 1. and 3., 181.1510 (4) (b), 181.1520 (2) (c), 181.1601 (5) (g), 182.01 (3) (intro.), 185.045, 190.01 (2), 196.205 (1) (c), 196.485 (1) (dv), 196.485 (1) (fe), 196.485 (3m) (c) (intro.), 204.104 (2), 221.0701, 234.03 (28), 340.01 (6u), 440.92 (6) (b) 1., 611.72 (1) and (2), 611.73 (1) (a), 613.13 (2) (intro.), 613.13 (3) (title), 613.13 (4), 766.51 (10), 766.70 (4) (c), 799.06 (2), 800.035 (1) and 857.015; to repeal and recreate 178.0120 (2) (a), 178.0120 (2) (b), chapter 179, 180.0141 (title), (1), (2) and (3), 180.0141 (5) (a) 4., 180.0401 (2) (a) 1., 180.0403 (1) (b), 180.0502 (1) (a), 180.0502 (1) (b), 180.0504 (1), 180.0504 (4), 180.1161 (3) (f) and (g), 180.1161 (4) (a) 2., 180.1506 (2) (a) 1., 181.0401 (2) (a) 1., 181.0403 (1) (b), 181.0502 (1), 181.0504 (4), 181.1101 (title), 181.1103 (title), 181.1506 (2) (a) 1., 181.1508, 181.1510 (5) and chapter 183; and to create 44.03 (3m), 178.0103 (6) (d), 178.0104 (2m) and (3m), 178.0105 (3) (np), 178.0401 (11m), 178.09032 (6), 178.1124 (1) (g), 178.1125 (3), 178.1132 (1) (f), 178.1135 (6), 178.1144 (1) (g), 178.1145 (3), 178.1154 (1) (g), 178.1161 (3), (4) and (5), 180.0103 (3m), 180.0103 (7d), 180.0103 (8r), 180.0103 (9m) and (9r), 180.0103 (11g) and (11i), 180.0103 (12g), 180.0103 (12r), 180.0103 (13m), 180.0103 (16m), 180.0103 (17g), 180.0105, 180.0112, 180.0120 (3) (am), 180.0120 (5) and (6), 180.0122 (1g), 180.0124 (1) (c), 180.0124 (2) (d), 180.0125 (2) (b) 1. to 19., 180.0125 (4) (am), 180.0141 (6) and (7), 180.0143, 180.0144, 180.0145, 180.0401 (1) (a) 3., 180.0401 (3m), 180.0501 (2m) and (3m), 180.0502 (1m) and (1r), 180.0502 (3) (a), (b) and (c), 180.0502 (5), 180.0503 (4) and (5), 180.0504 (3m), 180.0704 (7), 180.0821 (4), 180.1100 (1c) and (1e), 180.1100 (1j), (1m), (1o), (1q), (1s), (1u) and (1w), 180.1100 (4) to (14), 180.11001, 180.11002, 180.11003, 180.11004, 180.1101 (2m), 180.11012 (title), 180.11012 (1) (d), (e) and (f), 180.1102 (1m), 180.1102 (2m), 180.11021 (title), 180.11021 (1) (d) and (e), 180.11031, 180.11032 (title), 180.1105 (1) (em) and (er), 180.1105 (1g), 180.1106 (1) (am) 1g., 180.1106 (1) (e) 2., 180.1106 (1) (g), 180.1106 (1m), 180.1161 (3m), 180.1161 (4) (f), (g) and (h), 180.1161 (5) (am) 1., 2., 3., 4., 5. and 6., (bm) and (cm), 180.1161 (7), 180.1161 (8), 180.1171, 180.1172, 180.1173, 180.1174, 180.1175, 180.1421 (5), 180.1422 (4), 180.1506 (3m), 180.1507 (2m) and (3m), 180.1508 (1) (e), 180.1508 (1g), 180.1508 (1m) and (1r), 180.1508 (2) (a), (b) and (c), 180.1508 (4), 180.1509 (4) and (5), 180.1531 (2) (c) 1m., 180.1531 (2) (c) 2. (intro.) and b., 180.1622 (6), 181.0103 (10g), 181.0103 (12g), 181.0103 (13g) and (13m), 181.0103 (14g) and (14m), 181.0103 (18m), 181.0103 (20m) and (20r), 181.0103 (21m), 181.0103 (23m), 181.0103 (24m), 181.0105, 181.0107, 181.0162, 181.0163, 181.0208, 181.0210, 181.0211, 181.0212, 181.0214 (1), 181.0214 (5), 181.0401 (1) (a) 3., 181.0401 (3m), 181.0403 (1) (e), 181.0501 (3m) and (4m), 181.0502 (1m) and (1r), 181.0502 (3) (a), (b) and (c), 181.0502 (5), 181.0503 (1) (bm), 181.0503 (4), (5) and (6), 181.0504 (3m), 181.0505, 181.0506, 181.0507, 181.0704 (5), 181.0821 (4), 181.1100 (1c), (1e), (1j), (1m), (1o), (1q), (1s), (1u) and (1w), 181.1100 (4) to (14), 181.11001, 181.11002, 181.11003, 181.11004, 181.1101 (2m), 181.1102, 181.1103 (1m) (title), 181.1103 (1m) (a), 181.1103 (2m), (3m) and (4m), 181.11045, 181.11055, 181.1131, 181.1132, 181.1133, 181.1134, 181.1135, 181.1162 (title), 181.1162 (1) (e) and (f), 181.1162 (2), 181.1163, 181.1164, 181.1165, 181.1171, 181.1172, 181.1173, 181.1174, 181.1175, 181.1180, 181.1421 (7), 181.1422 (4), 181.1506 (3m), 181.1507 (3m) and (4m), 181.1509 (1) (bm), 181.1509 (4), (5) and (6), 181.1510 (4m), 613.13 (3) (a) and 613.51 (3m) of the statutes; Relating to: adopting revisions to the state's uniform limited partnership law and the state's limited liability company law; making modifications to the state's uniform partnership law; procedures applicable to business corporations and nonstock corporations; certificates of authority of service insurance corporations; providing an exemption from emergency rule procedures; granting rule-making authority; and providing a penalty. 