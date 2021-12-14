Governor Abbott Instructs State Agency Leaders To Review New Federal Funding Agreements, Contracts

TEXAS, December 14 - December 14, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter reminding Texas state agency leaders to review all provisions of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) before accepting or applying for federal funding opportunities.

This letter reflects ongoing meetings with individual state agencies as the federal government begins the process of implementing the IIJA, which appropriates federal funds for transportation, broadband access, drinking-water infrastructure, and more. In the past, the Governor has coordinated with state agencies to discuss the impact of accepting federal relief funds on the State of Texas.

"As you and your staff begin to review the IIJA, and as you review each federal funding agreement or contract associated with the programs you administer, please consider all of the requirements, particularly new ones, and carefully assess their implications," reads the letter. "Should the acceptance of any federal funds hinder or needlessly constrain the state, commit the state to ongoing costs for which there is not an appropriation available, or require an agency to implement a federal policy contrary to the law or policy of this state, the agreement proposed by the federal agency should not be signed. Please be vigilant and communicate frequently with my office before you proceed with accepting or applying for federal funding opportunities."

Read the Governor's letter.