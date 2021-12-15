Machine to Machine (M2M) Connections Market is Expected Grow at a CAGR 4.5 % by 2026 | Cisco, Texas, Huawei, Intel

Machine to Machine Connections

The Machine to Machine (M2M) Connections Market to Grow with Increasing Internet Penetration Worldwide

Market Overview:-

Machine-to-machine (M2M) connections are defined as direct communication between devices via a wireless or wired channel. An M2M connection can still be made over a wired connection. M2M refers to how machines communicate with one another without the use of a human intermediary. M2M technology enables organizations to automate the majority of their activities, increasing efficiency while decreasing costs. Organizations, for example, can remotely monitor their assets, saving a significant amount of time and effort. Supply chain management, warehouse management, and remote monitoring all make use of M2M connections. Machine-to-machine communication could be used in smart factories for predictive maintenance.



The Study Include Key Companies:

AT&T Inc.,

Cisco Systems Inc.,

Texas Instruments Incorporated,

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.,

NXP Semiconductors N.V.,

Intel Corporation,

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.,

Gemalto N.V.,

Vodafone Group PLC,

U-Blox Holding AG,

Commsolid GmbH,

and Fanstel Corporation.

Key Market Drivers:-

=> Increasing penetration of the Internet across the world and favorable regulatory guidelines or mandates for machine-to-machine communication are expected to aid in the growth of the machine-to-machine (M2M) connections market during the forecast period. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), internet users in India are expected to increase from 429.23 million as of September 2017 to 829 million by 2021.

=> Moreover, an increase in M2M connections due to the growing adoption of new technologies, such as Bluetooth Smart/BLE and 4G/LTE, is expected to accelerate the growth of the machine-to-machine (M2M) connections market. For instance, according to Verizon Communications, the US-based telecom company, their 4G LTE service is available to more than 327 million people in the United States.

Global Machine to Machine (M2M) Connections Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 to 2026:=

=> By Technology (Wireless and Wired Technology),

=> By End-User Industry (Healthcare, Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Utilities, Retail, Security & Surveillance, and Others),

=> By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)



