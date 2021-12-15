Intralogistics Market to Expand at a Healthy CAGR of 15.5% through 2031
Fact.MR, in its latest research report, offers insights on key factors expected to fuel demand through 2030.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent study by Fact.MR on the intralogistics market offers a 10-year forecast from 2020 to 2030. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with intralogistics. The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period.
The Market survey of Intralogistics offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, including production capacities analysis of Intralogistics, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and Size of Intralogistics Market across the globe.
Key Market Segments Covered
Component
Hardware
Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS)
Unit-Load
Fixed-aisle Cranes
Moveable-aisle Cranes
Mini-Load
AS/RS Cranes
AS/RS Shuttles
Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs)
Conveyor Systems
Horizontal Carousels
Vertical Carousels
Vertical Lift Modules (VLMs)
Sorting Systems
Industrial Robots
Others
Software
Services
By End Use
Logistics
Food & Beverages
Retail & e-Commerce
Airports
Automotive
Chemicals
Industrial Manufacturing
Others
Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia & Oceania
Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways from Market Study
The global Intralogistics market is anticipated to add 4.2X value to its market by 2030.
The hardware segment is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 15% over the forecast period.
Automated guided vehicles are projected to evince sprightly growth of 15.3% CAGR, while industrial robots are projected to add 4.8X value over the forecast period.
East Asia is set to unshackle its manufacturing prowess with a superlative growth of around 29% CAGR, owing to widespread implementation of intralogistic solutions to boost competitiveness in manufacturing clusters.
By industry vertical, the retail & e-Commerce industry is poised to impart courteous opportunity for the intralogistics market by virtue of increasing use of e-Commerce platforms by consumers, and with providers digitizing supply chains to ensure the timely delivery of products to customers.
Some Notable Offerings by Fact.MR Report on Intralogistics market:
Fact.MR will provide you an analysis of the extent to which this Intralogistics market research report acquires commercial characteristics along with examples or instances of information that helps you to understand it better.
Fact.MR will also help to identify customary/ standard terms and conditions, as offers, worthiness, warranty, and others.
Also, this report will help you to identify any trends to forecast growth rates.
The analyzed report will forecast the general tendency for supply and demand.
Some of the Intralogistics Market insights and estimations that make this study unique in approach and effective in guiding stakeholders in understanding the growth dynamics. The study provides:
Details regarding latest innovations and development in Intralogistics and how it is gaining customer traction during the forecast period.
Analysis about the customer demand of the products and how it is likely to evolve in coming years.
Latest regulations enforced by government bodies and local agencies and their impact on Demand of Intralogistics Market .
Insights about adoption of new technologies and its influence on the Intralogistics market Size.
Overview of the impact of COVID-19 on Intralogistics Market and economic disruptions caused by the pandemic.
Evaluates post-pandemic impact on the Sales of Intralogistics Market during the forecast period.
After reading the Market insights of Intralogistics Report, readers can:
Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the Sales of market.
Analyze key regions holding significant share of total Intralogistics market revenue.
Study the growth outlook of Intralogistics market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.
Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use & supply side analysis of Intralogistics market.
Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each market player & competitive analysis of Intralogistics Market Players.
How Fact.MR Assists in Making Strategic Moves For Intralogistics Market Manufacturer?
The data provided in the Intralogistics market report offers comprehensive analysis of important industry trends. Industry players can use this data to strategize their potential business moves and gain remarkable revenues in the upcoming period.
The report covers the price trend analysis and value chain analysis along with analysis of diverse offering by market players. The main motive of this report is to assist enterprises to make data-driven decisions and strategize their business moves.
