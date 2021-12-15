Bone Graft Substitutes Market will generate new growth opportunities 2021-2028 | Ace Surgical Supply Co., Inc.

Bone Graft Substitutes Market

Bone grafting involves a surgical procedure that replaces missing bone with use of bone grafts.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bone Graft Substitutes Market (Forecast Period 2021-2028): The report provides a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists and competitive analysis of Bone Graft Substitutes Market. The study covers important knowledge that makes the analysis document a handy resource for managers, analysts, business consultants and different key individuals get ready-to-access and self-analyzed study in conjunction with graphs and tables to assist perceive market trends, drivers and market challenges.It also highlights the restraints and opportunities expected to influence the market’s growth during the said period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue(in US$ Mn) and Volume (Thousand Units), across different geographies.

To Access the Sample Report Click Here: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/427

Major Players In This Market Are: Ace Surgical Supply Co., Inc., NovaBone Product, LLC., Exactech, Inc., Medtronic Plc., LifeNet Health, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Stryker Corporation., BioHorizons Implant Systems, Inc., Globus Medical, Inc., RTI Surgical, Inc., Geistlich Pharma, Megagen, Novadip Biosciences, Mesoblast Ltd., Alphatec Spine, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, NuVasive, Inc., OsteoMed LLC, KYERON Medical Innovations, ORTHOFIX INTERNATIONAL N.V., Johnson & Johnson, Bone Therapeutics SA, K2M Group Holdings, Inc., and OsteoNovus

Drivers:

Major players in the market are adopting various strategies such as merger and acquisitions, which is expected to boost growth of the global bone graft substitutes market during the forecast period. For instance, in 2016, Kuros Biosciences announced the acquisition of Xpand Biotechnology, to use Xpand’s ‘MagnetOs” for the preparation of new dental bone grafts.

Increasing cases of bone cancer is expected to propel growth of the global bone grafts and substitutes market during the forecast period. For instance, in 2017, according to American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), primary bone cancer affected around 3,450 people in all age groups in the U.S.

Restraints:

Factors such as risks related to failure of surgery and grafts are expected to hinder growth of the global bone graft substitutes market during the forecast period. For instance, as per the Dental-Implants-01, the rate of dental bone graft failure ranges from 5 to 10% due to infections and incorrect stabilization of the graft.

Market Taxonomy:

By Product Type:

Bone Grafts

Allografts

Xenografts

Bone Graft Substitutes

Ceramics

Polymers

Composites

Bone Morphogenetic Proteins

Demineralized Bone Matrix

Others

By Application:

Spinal Fusion

Craniomaxillofacial

Dental Bone Grafts

Trauma & Extremities

Joint Reconstruction

Oncology

By Region:

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East

Asia Pacific

Africa

Regional Analysis:

Among regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global bone graft substitutes market during the forecast period due to technological development in the field of bone grafting and substitutes. For instance, in 2015, the Artoss Inc, announced the launch of NanoBone granules. In 2016, the same company launched NanoBone AFX putty.

Furthermore, Europe is expected to witness strong growth in the global bone graft substitutes market due to increasing performed procedure of implantation in the region. For instance, in 2015, Meddevicetracker reported that Europe witnessed around 56,000 shoulder arthroplasty surgeries.

Moreover, Asia Pacific is also expected to witness robust growth in the bone graft substitutes market during the forecast period, due to growing initiatives taken by countries such as India, Japan, and China for the development of new products for bone graft and its substitutes. For instance, in May 2017, the National Chemical Laboratory, Pune (India) created two new bone graft substitutes SynOst and PoroSyn, developed for regeneration of bones lost during an injury, accident or disease.

Key Developments:

In March 2019, Bioventus, announced the launch of allograft substitutes, OSTEOAMP SELECT Fiber for bone injury of foot, ankle, and spine. It is designed to retain important growth factors supporting the bone. It provides channel for cell migration.

In February 2019, Medtronic introduced Grafton. It is a demineralized bone matrix DBM, and is utilized in bones of spine. It can also be used for orthopaedic procedures. The product is mostly used as bone graft substitute, extender, and to fill the voids in the skeletal system.

In 2018, the U.S. FDA granted approval to Baxter International Inc., for its Actifuse Flow, a bone graft substitute. It can be used in orthopaedic surgical procedure. Actifuse provides rapid bone growth in packaged delivery injection to insert the graft substitute with precision into small bony cavities or gaps.

In 2017, NovaBone Products Pvt Ltd., introduced the IRM MacroPOR and NovaBone IRM. The new products promote osteogenesis and osteoblastic activities when they are used for bone grafting as substitutes.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bone Graft Substitutes are as follows:

History Year: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Year 2021 to 2028

The next part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Apart from the mentioned information, growth rate of Bone Graft Substitutes Market in 2028 is also explained. Additionally, type wise and application wise consumption tables and figures of Bone Graft Substitutes Market are also given.

