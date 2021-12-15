Gamma Knife Market Generated Opportunities, Future Scope 2021-2028 | Deltex Medical Group Plc., Cheetah Medical Inc.

Gamma Knife Market

Gamma knife surgery is performed with Gamma knife, which is a non-invasive tool for neurosurgery.

The report provides a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists and competitive analysis of Gamma Knife Market. The study covers important knowledge that makes the analysis document a handy resource for managers, analysts, business consultants and different key individuals get ready-to-access and self-analyzed study in conjunction with graphs and tables to assist perceive market trends, drivers and market challenges.It also highlights the restraints and opportunities expected to influence the market's growth during the said period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market's growth throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue(in US$ Mn) and Volume (Thousand Units), across different geographies.

Major Players In This Market Are:

The global gamma knife market is estimated to be valued at US$ 215.8 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Impact of COVID-19:

The outbreak of COVID-19 in December 2019 has affected all the countries in various ways. The demand for cancer treatment increased as the pandemic affected all transportation services leading to cancellation of different appointments for cancer treatment. The government employed certain guidelines for safety in the gamma knife processes for patients and staffs, which included; To protect themselves, the staff is required to ensure personal protection equipment (PPE) kit, radiation protection equipment, and thermoluminescent dosimeter (TLD).

Patients having symptoms of fever, cough, loss of smell or any history or contact to the COVID-19 affected regions should be first reviewed by the pulmonologist, general physician, or the COVID helpline. Patients should get negative test reports of RT PCR from negative chest CT scan and throat swab.

The staff in contact with COVID-19 patients should use proper protective equipment including N95 masks, personal protective equipment (PPE)

Drivers:

Growing approval and product launches are expected to propel growth of the global gamma knife market. For instance, in March 2018, Sunway Medical Centre (SunMed) in Malaysia launched Leksell Gamma Knife Icon manufactured by Elekta AB and developed to treat different neurological diseases such as pituitary tumors requiring open brain surgery.

Moreover, rising cases of trigeminal neuralgia is also expected to boost growth of the global gamma knife market. For instance, in 2016, the American Academy of Family Physicians published an article according to which, 5.9 women out of 100,000 and 3.4 men out of 100,000 are affected by trigeminal neuralgia in the U.S.

Restraints:

Rising recalls of gamma knife systems from FDA is expected to hinder growth of the global gamma knife market. For instance, in June 2018, the U.S. FDA initiated the recall of the Leksell GammaPlan 11.1 due to overestimation of the planning margin and treatment duration. The system recall in May 2019 included several countries such as Belgium, Germany, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Italy, Netherlands, Korea, Romania, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Turkey, U.K., and Russian Federation.

Regional Analysis:

The global gamma knife market is regionally divided into North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Africa.

Among regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the gamma knife market over the forecast period due to frequent approvals and launch of new products. For instance, in 2017, Health Canada granted medical device license to Elekta for Leksell Gamma Knife Icon radiosurgery system.

Asia pacific is also expected to witness strong growth in the gamma knife market over the forecast period, owing to frequent gamma knife treatment system approvals. For instance, in 2018, the China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) granted approval to Leksell Gamma Knife Icon radiosurgery system of Elekta in China, to provide this technology to patients.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Gamma Knife are as follows:

History Year: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Year 2021 to 2028

The next part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Apart from the mentioned information, growth rate of Gamma Knife Market in 2028 is also explained. Additionally, type wise and application wise consumption tables and figures of Gamma Knife Market are also given.

