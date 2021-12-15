Adoption of Emergency Stop Switches for Equipment Safety, Augmenting The Industry Growth : Report Fact.MR
Emergency Stop Switches Market : Overview
The demand for emergency stop switches went a slight down in the Covid-19 pandemic. Manufacturers experienced a pause in their production and distribution activities on account of lockdown and social distancing barriers in 2020.
After the barriers have been taken off by the government, the market is witnessing progress at a much faster pace globally pushing the vendors to expand their production capacity to meet the global needs of the users in 2021.
For example, Schneider Corporation announced in October 2019 that it had introduced an emergency stop switch known as the ‘XB7NS8445 monolithic emergency stop switch’. This new introduction is an addition to an existing product series called Harmony XB7 Laird technology. ‘
The demand study of Emergency Stop Switch market includes the current market scenario of the global platform and the development of the Emergency Stop Switch sales market over the forecast period.
Key Highlights and Forecasts of the Emergency Stop Switch Market Report:
Sophisticated scenario of the parent market
Changes in emergency stop switch market dynamics
Detailed segmentation of target market
Historical, current and forecast of emergency stop switch market size by value and volume
Latest industry development and market trends in emergency stop switch competitive analysis of emergency stop switch market Unbiased analysis of the market Emergency Stop Switches market size, both potential and niche, along with analysis of the strategic
regions adopted by Emergency Stop Switch market players and product developments
The research report analyzes the emergency stop switch market demand by various segments. How it can provide business leaders with insight into emergency stop switches and increase their market share
The report provides market analysis and revenue, consumption, production analysis and forecasts, segmenting according to parameters such as type, application/end-user and region.
This research report provides analysis and forecasts for revenue, production, price, emergency stop switch market share and growth trends for various products such as:
Taking on Capital Intensive Equipment Protection With E-Stop Switches
Emergency stop switches (or E-stop switches) are becoming an essential component in every equipment and production machinery with growing focus on machine safety as well as operator protection.
A wide range of electrical equipment are incorporated with specialized switch controls to carry out emergency shutdown with a view to meet workplace safety according to established regulatory requirements. As per international standards for equipment protection, function of emergency stop switches must be initiated by single operator with a manually controlled actuating device.
Emergency stop switches, being different from simple stop switches, provide foolproof protection and shutdown of equipment in case of emergencies consequently avoiding additional hazards.
Companies have been incorporating emergency stop switches in their plants to assure safety of their equipment, that being capital intensive, in order to avoid machinery and production losses.
This factor is expected to proliferate the adoption of emergency stop switches for equipment safety, thereby augmenting the growth of the global emergency stop switches market during the period of forecast.
Regional analysis and forecasting
Additionally, this Emergency Stop Switch Sales research study analyzes the Emergency Stop Switch market size, production, consumption, and development trends at global, regional and country levels.
The application of Internet of Things (IoT) to emergency stop switches makes protection simpler.
The manufacturing sector is at the zenith of a revolution with the introduction of new technologies that provide effective management along with plant and machine safety.
Internet of Things-based technologies have radically improved the visibility of the manufacturing process to the point where each production step can be monitored.
The emergency stop switch is no different. This is because operators or machine personnel can monitor machine performance and remotely actuate emergency stop switches in the event of machine failure or other scenarios such as spills.
Emergency Stop Switches go Wireless
Growing incidences of worker fatalities has pushed companies to incorporate advanced personnel and machine safety systems. OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Organization) reported 5,000 worker fatalities owing to industrial accidents in the United States.
With this, key players involved in the manufacturing and development of emergency stop switches are focusing on enhancing the user confidence in their products by introducing novel technologies that in e-stop switches offer convenience and efficiency.
With growing proliferation of IoT and trend of Industry 4.0, era of becoming wireless is significantly growing in the industrial space. Emergency stop switches are no exception to this change. Understanding the importance of machinery, products and worker safety, manufacturers have introduced wireless emergency stop switches allowing workers to shut down the machine without making them frantically rush to it.
The advent of the IoT in the protection and safety of workers as well as machines has made it clear the development of emergency stop switches can provide a potential opportunity for manufacturers to develop advanced emergency stop switches to meet the demands of manufacturing devices.
Moreover, this trend is supported by the growing impact of Industry 4.0, which has taken the manufacturing sector to a whole new level of automation, where employees can operate machines remotely while performing other important tasks. This industrial revolution is expected to further propel the growth of the global market for emergency stop switches in the coming years.
Here is why you should consider this Emergency Stop Switches Market Report from Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence:
This ultimate guide will help you stay ahead of the market by providing profiles of emergency stop switch market players along with their working methodologies and decision-making abilities.
This report analyzes various factors that act as drivers and restraints for the development and sales of the global Emergency Stop Switch market.
This report not only analyzes the current market conditions, but also estimates how the Emergency Stop Switches market will perform during the projected period.
By giving you a clear idea of your customers’ needs and preferences for products in a particular region, you can adopt smarter methodologies and make better decisions.
Competitive landscape analysis for Emergency Stop Switch Market:
In order to provide decision makers with reliable insights into the competitive landscape, the Emergency Stop Switch industry research report includes a detailed Emergency Stop Switch Market competitive landscape analysis.
The competitive landscape analysis of Emergency Stop Switches Market includes detailed profiles of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players. Each market share of Emergency Stop Switch manufacturers is provided to help business leaders understand the market scenario.
Eaton Corporation, EAO Corporation, Schneider Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, Safety Technologies, Honeywell Micro Switch Corporation,
Assa Abloy Corporation, General Electric Company, Rema Group, Schneider Electric Company and Dayton Corporation
Improve your market position and profitability around the world through research and development, upgrading your skills, hiring expertise, acquiring the latest IT infrastructure, and building new manufacturing facilities.
Wireless emergency stop switches haven taken safety of equipment to the next level to speed up response time allowing workers to engage in different tasks. This development has leveraged the use of emergency stop switches thus aiding the growth of the global emergency stop switches market.
For instance, Laird has developed wireless emergency stop switch system – SIL 3 – a cost effective wireless emergency stop switch that can be easily integrated into the existing hardwired emergency stop switch system.
This Safe E-Stop system offers status indicators with help of LCD and LED readouts. Likewise, IDEC has developed the “Safe Break Design” – a revolutionary development in the global emergency stop switches market – for its emergency stop switches.
In addition, Schneider Corporation, IDEC Corporation launched the XA and XW series of emergency stop switches in 2019. It includes a revolutionary new technology called ‘Safe Shutoff Action’ designed to change the way emergency stop switches are designed. The innovative concept provides a higher level of human safety. This series is designed to apply spring pressure to the normally closed (NC) contacts, keeping the contacts in the closed position and operating the machine.
In an emergency, excessive force to improperly install or stop the button can break or pull out critical parts, leaving the spring-loaded contacts closed. The IDEC XA and XW series reverse the direction of energy and use spring pressure to force the NC contacts to open if the emergency switch is damaged or the contact block disconnects due to excessive force. The NC contacts are engaged and open reliably even when the machine is stopped.
Both the XA and XW series switches offer up to four safety disconnect contacts with a depth behind the panel that is half the size of a conventional emergency stop switch. This switch can be used in level 4 safety category applications.
It is secured at the rear of the control panel so that the emergency stop cannot be removed from the front. Eliminates operator confusion when resetting switches. They withstand the highest stresses caused by panic or responding to emergencies.
Emergency stop switches are used in machinery, as a safety device to shut off equipment in an emergency or when equipment cannot be shut off in the usual way. Strict government and agency regulations regarding workplace safety have been driving demand for emergency stop switches.
The increasing adoption of safe methods and safe equipment in key industries to avoid hazardous accidents has the potential to affect the development of the emergency stop switch market.
The trend of manufacturers focusing on developing emergency stop switches that meet all necessary industry safety standards along with improving stability and reliability in various hazardous locations is likely to create growth opportunities for the emergency stop switch market.
Some of the highlights of this study are:
In-depth analysis of key operating strategies, focusing on corporate structure, R&D strategy, localization strategy, production capacity, and operating performance of various companies Provide an overview of product portfolio including product planning, development and positioning – Discuss the role of technology companies in partnerships
Explore regional sales activity
Analyze emergency stop switch market size and provide forecast for current and future contraceptive market for forecast period 2021-2031
Competitive factors, emergency stop switch market share of competitors, product features and emergency stop switch market Analyze the supply chain structure.
In-depth analysis of various Emergency Stop Switch market insights i.e. Emergency Stop Switch market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and other related challenges.
The power of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.
The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the key factors projected to drive the Emergency Stop Switches market. The study also provides a detailed overview of the opportunities along with current trends observed in the Emergency Stop Switches Sales market.
