Dental Consumables Market Size is Expected to Reach $55,584 million in 2023

Dental consumables are dental care products, which are employed during various dental procedures such as dental implants, prosthetics, brushes

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Dental Consumables Market by Product [Dental Implants (Root Form Dental Implants and Plate Form Dental Implants), Dental Prosthetics (Crowns, Bridges, Dentures, Abutments, Veneers, and Inlays & Onlays), Endodontics (Endodontic Files, Obturators, and Permanent Endodontic Sealers), Orthodontics (Brackets, Archwires, Anchorage Appliances, and Ligatures), Periodontics (Dental Sutures and Dental Hemostats), Retail Dental Care Essentials (Specialized Dental Pastes, Dental Brushes, Dental Wash Solutions, Whitening Agents, and Dental Floss), and Other Dental Consumables (Dental Splints, Dental Sealants, Dental Burs, Dental Impression Materials, Dental Disposables, Bonding Agents, Patient Bibs, and Aspirator Tubes & Saliva Ejectors)] - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/442

High prevalence of dental diseases among geriatric population, surge in dental tourism across emerging economies, and increase in demand for minimally invasive dental procedures drive the growth of the global dental consumables market. Moreover, increase in awareness about oral hygiene supplements the market growth. However, high cost of dental products along with very limited reimbursement hampers the growth of the market. On the contrary, rise in demand for dental cosmetic procedures and increase in awareness about proper dentition are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market players in the near future.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

The major market players analyzed in the report include 3M Company, Danaher Corporation, Institut Straumann AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent, OSSTEM IMPLANT Co., Ltd., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Key Findings of the Dental Consumables Market:

Retail dental care essentials segment accounted for more than three-fifths share of the global dental consumables market in 2016.

Orthodontics segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2017 to 2023.

Crown segment accounted for more than two-fifths share of the dental prosthetics market in 2016.

Dental wash solutions segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2017 to 2023.

Metals segment accounted for around three-fifths share of the global dental implants & prosthetics market in 2016.

Europe accounted for nearly two-fifths share of the global market in 2016.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.6% from 2017 to 2023

The dental consumables market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing surge in dental tourism. As dental treatment is expensive in developed countries, patients opt for dental tourism in countries such as India, Philippines, Thailand, Mexico, Turkey, Dubai, Poland, Costa Rica, Poland, and Hungary, which provide low cost and quality treatment.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?

Q1. What is the market value of Dental Consumables Market report in forecast period?

Q2. What would be forecast period in the market report?

Q3. What is the market value of Dental Consumables Market in 2020?

Q4. Which is base year calculated in the Dental Consumables Market report?

Q5. Does the Dental Consumables Market company is profiled in the report?

Q6. Which are the top companies hold the market share in Dental Consumables Market?

Q7. Does the Dental Consumables Market report provides Value Chain Analysis?

Q8. What are the key trends in the Dental Consumables Market report?

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Skin Biopsy Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Master Patient Index Software Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.