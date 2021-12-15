Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Is Booming Worldwide 2021-2028 | Chart Industries, Inc., Inogen Inc.

Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market

An oxygen concentrator is a gadget that gives oxygen treatment to patients at significantly higher fixations than that of the surrounding air

The report provides a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists and competitive analysis of Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market. It also highlights the restraints and opportunities expected to influence the market's growth during the said period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market's growth throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue(in US$ Mn) and Volume (Thousand Units), across different geographies.

Major Players In This Market Are: Chart Industries, Inc., Inogen Inc., Invacare Corporation, OxygenToGo, LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., ResMed Inc., Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Precision Medical, Inc., Besco Medical Co. Ltd., O2 Concepts, LLC, and GCE Group.

The global medical oxygen concentrators market is assessed to represent US$ 1,683.3 Mn as far as worth and is relied upon to arrive at US$ 3,087.8 Mn by the end of 2027.

Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market: Drivers

The expanding pervasiveness of persistent obstructive aspiratory illness (COPD) is relied upon to move the development of the global medical oxygen concentrators market over the estimated time frame. For example, as indicated by a report by Global Initiative for Chronic Obstruction Diseases 2018 report, COPD is relied upon to bring about 4.5 million global passings every year by 2030.

Additionally, expanding geriatric populace is likewise expected to help with the development of the market. For example, as indicated by the World Health Organization, the geriatric populace in Europe is relied upon to increment from 894 million every 2019 to 910 million out of 2020. The number of individuals aged 85 years and more seasoned is projected to ascend from 14 million to 19 million by 2020 and to 40 million by 2050.

Statistics:

Portable gadgets are expected to dominate in the global medical oxygen concentrators market in 2019, representing 64.9% share as far as worth, trailed by stationary gadgets, separately.

Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market: Restraints

High capital expense engaged with CO2 catch is relied upon to restrict the development of the global medical oxygen concentrators market. Demand for oxygen is extremely high and the item or the framework is needed in enormous amounts. The assembling includes different interaction cycles including CO2 catch, which causes extremely significant expense.

Besides, a low acknowledgment level for non-portable and single-user hardware is relied upon to thwart the development of the market. This can be ascribed to the enormous sizes of the oxygen frameworks.

Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market: Opportunities

Reception of medical oxygen concentrators in veterinary sedation is relied upon to offer rewarding development openings for players in the global medical oxygen concentrators market. The utilization of medical oxygen concentrators in veterinary hospitals has shown to be protected, dependable, and practical. Veterinary sedation requires a continuous stockpile of oxygen. Consequently, both continuous stationery and portable oxygen concentrators address critical development potential during the conjecture time frame.

Additionally, standard examination of medical oxygen concentrators is likewise expected to offer worthwhile development openings for players in the global medical oxygen concentrators market. These reviews ought to likewise be directed by a prepared workforce. Medical oxygen concentrators ought to be investigated during each progression of development and an outsider affirmation ought to be mandatory.

The global medical oxygen concentrators market was esteemed at US$ 1,683.3 Mn in 2019 and are figure to arrive at a worth of US$ 3,087.8 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.1% somewhere in the range of 2020 and 2027.

Market Trends/Key Takeaways

The development of the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted expanding demand for medical oxygen concentrators. Nonetheless, expanding number of cases has prompted an enormous hole in the organic market. For example, globally, as of 3:37 pm CEST, 20 July 2020, there have been 14,538,094 affirmed instances of COVID-19, including 607,358 passings, answered to the World Health Organization.

The expanding pervasiveness of rest apnea is relied upon to offer rewarding development openings for players in the global medical oxygen concentrators market. For example, as per the review, Estimation of the global pervasiveness and weight of obstructive rest apnea: a writing based analysis, distributed in July 2019, 936 million adults aged 30–69 years have gentle to extreme obstructive rest apnea and 425 million grown-ups matured 3069 years have moderate to serious obstructive sleep apnea globally.

Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market: Key Developments

Key players in the market are centered around taking on organization systems to upgrade their market share. For example, in October 2019, OxygenToGo, LLC, a Wyoming, U.S.- based supplier of portable oxygen concentrators and administrations for oxygen-dependent explorers, collaborated with Virgin Atlantic to give portable oxygen concentrators to Virgin Atlantic travelers requiring medical oxygen installed flights.

The next part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Apart from the mentioned information, growth rate of Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market in 2028 is also explained. Additionally, type wise and application wise consumption tables and figures of Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market are also given.

