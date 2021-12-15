Larky Builds Leadership Team With Addition of Francois Cosse
Larky is pleased to announce that Francois Cosse has joined its team as Software Engineering Manager.ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Larky, the market leader in consumer engagement technology, is pleased to announce that Francois Cosse has joined its team as Software Engineering Manager. Cosse directs the company’s development team and its Agile processes.
Cosse has more than 25 years of experience in software technology, with senior roles in data management and software development. He is a certified Agile Scrum Master, and joins the senior leadership team in assisting with strategic and planning decisions. As Software Engineering Manager, he contributes to the architecture and development of Larky products, particularly its mobile push notification platform, Larky nudge®. With his results-oriented focus, extensive experience in project management and ability to build positive outcomes across teams, Cosse is a natural fit for Larky’s team and culture.
"I am very excited to be working with the terrific people at Larky,” Cosse said. “It’s an amazing team and I’m thrilled to be part of the effort to improve technology that helps people and businesses connect in a new and imaginative way.”
“I’m thrilled to have a talent like Francois on our leadership team helping our clients reach their fullest potential,” said Gregg Hammerman, CEO of Larky. “His strategic and analytical mindset and superior project management abilities are a huge asset for us, and he’s a vital part of our mission of empowering financial institutions to connect with their audience at the right time.”
About Larky:
Larky, the market leader of consumer engagement technology, empowers financial institutions to connect with their audience in the right place, at the right time. The company advances digital transformation in the banking sector through its Larky nudge® platform, which delivers tailored turnkey push notification campaigns to selected account holders. For more information, visit Larky.com.
Media Contact
Larky
+1 415-952-7598
media@larky.com