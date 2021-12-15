Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market Overall Study Report 2021-2028 | General Electric Co., Siemens AG

Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market

Automated breast ultrasound system is a system that is a computer-based automated system that performs and records entire breast ultrasound.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market (Forecast Period 2021-2028): The report provides a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists and competitive analysis of Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market. The study covers important knowledge that makes the analysis document a handy resource for managers, analysts, business consultants and different key individuals get ready-to-access and self-analyzed study in conjunction with graphs and tables to assist perceive market trends, drivers and market challenges.It also highlights the restraints and opportunities expected to influence the market’s growth during the said period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue(in US$ Mn) and Volume (Thousand Units), across different geographies.

To Access the Sample Report Click Here: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/78

Major Players In This Market Are:

General Electric Co.,

Siemens AG,

Hitachi Ltd.,

QT Ultrasound LLC,

Ikonopedia, and

SonoCiné Inc.

Automated breast ultrasound system is a system that is a computer-based automated system that performs and records entire breast ultrasound. It is used as an adjunct to mammography for screening breast cancers in asymptomatic women with dense breasts.

The global automated breast ultrasound system (ABUS) market is estimated to account for US$ 271.1 million in terms of value and 1,270 units in terms of volume by the end of 2027.

Recent Developments

Major players operating in the global automated breast ultrasound system (ABUS) market are focused on adopting various marketing strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in December 2019, at the 105th Annual Radiological Society of North America meeting, Ikonopedia showcased its breast biopsy reporting tool designed to improve efficiency and clinical utility.

Global Automated Breast Ultrasound System (ABUS) Market: Drivers

The global automated breast ultrasound system (ABUS) market growth is driven by high prevalence of breast cancer. For instance, according to Breastcancer.org, in 2019, an estimated 268,600 new cases of invasive breast cancer were expected to be diagnosed in women in the U.S. along with 62,930 new cases of non-invasive (in situ) breast cancer.

Moreover, R&D of new diagnosis approaches is also expected to propel growth of the global automated breast ultrasound system (ABUS) market over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2019, GE Healthcare collaborated with Premier Inc. to develop a model to bring a same-day breast cancer diagnosis and treatment model to the U.S.

Key Takeaways

North America region held dominant position in the global automated breast ultrasound system (ABUS) market in 2018, accounting for 41.6% share in terms of value, followed by Europe.

𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗺𝗮𝘀 𝗦𝗮𝗹𝗲 𝗜𝘀 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲!

𝘽𝙪𝙮 𝙉𝙤𝙬 𝙏𝙤 𝘼𝙫𝙖𝙞𝙡 𝘿𝙞𝙨𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙩 𝙁𝙧𝙤𝙢 25-30% 𝙩𝙞𝙡𝙡 31-𝘿𝙚𝙘-2021

Buy This Premium Report Of Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market Report 2021 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/78

Market Trends

The prevalence of breast cancer is high in women aged 30–34 years. For instance, according to National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) statistics, women aged 30–34 years may be responsible for a 130.6% increase in incidence of breast cancer by 2025.

North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global automated breast ultrasound system (ABUS) market, owing to increasing adoption of ABUS. For instance, in November 2019, St. Patrick Hospital, Montana (U.S.) installed ABUS.

Global Automated Breast Ultrasound System (ABUS) Market: Market Restraints

Codes associated with ABUS are complex. Therefore, lack of trained professional is expected to hinder growth of the market.

Global Automated Breast Ultrasound System (ABUS) Market: Key Developments

Major players operating in the global automated breast ultrasound system (ABUS) market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in September 2021, Koios Medical, a developer of artificial intelligence (AI) for early cancer detection and diagnostic accuracy, partnered with GE Healthcare to launch the company’s AI software available on GE’s InveniaTM ABUS 2.0 automated whole breast ultrasound scanning system.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) are as follows:

History Year: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Year 2021 to 2028

The next part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Apart from the mentioned information, growth rate of Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market in 2028 is also explained. Additionally, type wise and application wise consumption tables and figures of Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market are also given.

About Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact:

Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837