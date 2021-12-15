Digitally Delivered Services Market To Grow at a CAGR of 16.5% Forecast to 2026 | IMImobile, Infosys, Neudesic, Acrus

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

Digitally delivered services combine with advanced systems, like web-based tools, application service-oriented architecture, and infrastructure of leading telecommunication operators in order to make the real-time electronic information transfer of a large volume of customers in the global market available to enterprise customers at the lowest cost. The advantages of using digital technology for delivering digitally delivered services are many. The main advantage is that it helps enterprises to save a considerable amount on the cost of transport, time, and labor of employees involved in the process, besides increasing the efficiency of the process itself. In addition, the use of the digital system has made possible the instant collection and transmission of data at a higher speed through all networks leading to a considerable reduction in the operational cost, especially when compared with traditional modes of measurement.

Major Key players in this Market:

· IMImobile

· Mahindra ComViva

· Tech Mahindra

· 6d technologies

· Infosys

· Happiest Minds

· Spice Digital Ltd

· Analysys Mason

· Neudesic

· Acrus Global Ltd.

Drivers & Trends

Increasing usage of cloud services and smart mobile devices in the world is expected to enhance the growth of the global digitally delivered services market. For instance, according to GSM Association, in 2019 there were around 5643 million smartphone users in the world, which increased to around 6055 million in 2020. The new generation of digitally signed trade agreements has played a vital role in the growth of international trade. As the digital delivery systems are getting more and better, more business firms are adopting these tools to get complete information about their customers. This type of system is useful when carrying out complex export/ imports or when setting supply chains. These systems help enterprises to monitor trade flows, costs, and performance of their customers. These systems can be applied to a particular industry, geographic location, or country as a whole. Increasing product launches by key market players are estimated to drive the growth of the global digitally delivered services market.

The Digitally Delivered Services market is divided into five areas, each with its own development possibilities and current trends: Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The report was created through extensive research and analysis, as well as examination of numerous elements that may influence regional growth, such as each region's economic, political, environmental, technical, and social condition. It also includes a complete analysis of each region's recognised manufacturers, production, and revenue, as well as the top influencing elements, critical data, and data segmented both regionally and globally.

The purpose of this section's research is to examine the Digitally Delivered Services market over the course of the review period using several validated metrics based on Porter's Five Force Model. As a result, a thorough examination of the market aids in identifying and emphasising the market's primary strengths and weaknesses as it progresses. Furthermore, the study was created using a combination of primary and secondary research, including interviews, surveys, and observations from seasoned analysts, as well as reliable paid sources, trade magazines, and industry body databases. Beyond important points in the industry's value chain, the study includes a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment based on data gathered from industry analysts and market players.

· The size of the global digitally delivered services market was evaluated at around US$ 469.8 billion in the year 2020 and at a CAGR of 16.5% is projected to reach around US$ 1009.8 billion by the year 2025, owing to the increasing sales of smartphones in the world. For instance, according to GSM Association, in 2019 around 1540.66 million units of smartphones were sold in the world.

· North America is expected to hold a major share of the global digitally delivered services market, owing to increasing sales of smartphones in the region. For instance, according to TechJury, in 2019, around 1.52 billion smartphones units were sold in the United States.

· The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness high growth in the global digitally delivered services market, owing to the increasing investment in the technology sector in developing nations. For instance, according to Business Standard, India attracted around US$ 9.36 billion in 2019 in the technology sector.

