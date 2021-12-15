Sun Health Center Now Providing TeleMedicine Services

One of the nation’s best in providing outpatient services in brain optimization and recovery has expanded its services.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to research (https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/healthcare-systems-and-services/our-insights/telehealth-a-quarter-trillion-dollar-post-covid-19-reality), the demand for telemedicine services has skyrocketed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. That is why representatives with Sun Health Center are proud to announce that it is now providing TeleMedicine Services.

“Telemedicine is the provision of face-to-face care from one of our highly qualified healthcare professionals,” Alan Parana, Marketing and Design representative and spokesperson for Sun Health Center, explained that its telemedicine care takes place using secure, videoconferencing technology, rather than in person at the doctor’s office. Patients can meet with a psychiatrist for routine check-ups and prescription refills.

“At Sun Health, we use a state-of-the-art, digital telemedicine platform that allows you to connect privately and securely with your doctor, without having to leave the comfort of your home,” Parana said before adding, “You get the same human connection, compassion and care that you would in an in-person appointment—only with the added convenience of not having to waste precious time driving or in traffic, and away from work and/or family responsibilities.”

Another benefit of telemedicine, according to Parana, is the access, anonymity and safety it offers to certain patients.

“Some patients have disabilities that make commuting to our office difficult, if not out of the question,” Parana pointed out. “Others have health concerns or medical conditions that mean a remote appointment is the safer and more sensible option. For patients who worry about stigma, the anonymity of an online appointment can be just the thing that helps them finally seek treatment. For example, studies have found that a reduced sense of stigma is one benefit of telemedicine for people with substance addictions.”

Regarding the effectiveness of telemedicine, some studies have found telemedicine outpatient recovery outcomes to be as good and—in at least one study—better than in-person recovery outcomes. For instance, telemedicine seems to help patients stay in treatment longer, and patients who stay in treatment longer achieve better long-term outcomes.

As to why anyone should give the company’s telemedicine services a try, Parana pointed out that Sun Health Center’s therapists are licensed and trained in evidence-based interventions for anxiety, depression, addiction, and other mental health disorders. Evidence-based therapies are those that research has shown to be therapeutically effective, such as cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), which has proven not only easily adaptable for remote settings but also highly effective at treating anxiety, depression, and other conditions.

About Sun Health Center

Sun Health Centers, headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida, is an outpatient provider of specialized services in brain optimization and recovery. Our nationally renowned neuro, medical and clinical professionals treat men and women from around the country (ages 18 and up) who come to us for help with a wide range of needs in the areas of peak performance and recovery from traumatic injury, addiction, and mental health conditions.

