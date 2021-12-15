Food Encapsulation market to Reach US$ 10 billion by the end of 2027, CAGR of 9.5% | TasteTech Ltd., Givaudan SA ADR,

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Food encapsulation is used to sustain the release of flavors of ingredient and is widely used across pharmaceuticals, food, textile personal care, chemical, and other industries. Food encapsulation enhances the taste of the food products, increases shelf-life, and quality of the food. Its prime function is to mask and protect the quality of the food product.

Top Key Players in Food Encapsulation market: TasteTech Ltd., Givaudan SA ADR, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Balchem Corporation, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., BASF SE (ADR), Symrise AG, Appvion, Inc., AVEKA Group, Firmenich International SA, and Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Market Restraints

Additional costs incurred during production are projected to hamper the market growth of food encapsulation. The high cost of production due to the high cost is a major concern among manufacturer and this is expected to restrict the adoption of food encapsulation. This, in turn, is projected to restrict the market growth of food encapsulation

Market Opportunities

Increasing adoption of encapsulation technology in the pharmaceutical industry in the drug formulation is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunity to the market of food encapsulation. This technology supports the proper formulation of oral dosage and reduces the risk of dose dumping and other environmental factors. This is increasing demand for encapsulation technology across the pharmaceutical industry which in turn augmenting the market growth of food encapsulation.

