Surgical Sutures Market Is Expected To Reach $6.11 Billion By 2027

Surgical Sutures Market is Projected to Reach $6,115.02 Million by 2027, Registering at a CAGR of 5.60% from 2020 to 2027.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Surgical Sutures Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global surgical sutures market size was valued at $4,350.12 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $6,115.02 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.60% from 2020 to 2027. Surgical sutures, commonly called stitches, involve the use a needle with an attached length of thread. Surgical sutures are used to close wounds such as skin ulcers, neuropathic ulcers, pediatric cardiac surgery, and diabetic ulcers. These sutures cause less reaction and provide better passage of the thread through the tissue.

The surgical suture market is negatively impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, owing to closure of many hospitals due to shortage of staff. This has postponed elective surgeries to limit the spread of disease while preserving hospital capacity and resources.

The global surgical suture market is segmented into product type, application, and region. Depending on product type, the market is categorized into automated suturing devices and sutures. The sutures segment accounted for the largest share of the product market in 2019, and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period

Key findings of the study:

• In 2019, suture was the leading segment, accounting for 84% of the suture market, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period.

• North America accounted for the share of 48.41% of the global surgical suture market in 2019, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.10%.

• U.S. is the major shareholder, accounting for 91.09% share of the North American surgical suture market in 2019.

