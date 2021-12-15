3T Pro Now Selling Computers and Servers to Businesses in Texas

An industry leader in computer support and managed IT services in Dallas is offering great deals just in time for the holiday season.

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According the American Community Survey (ACS), 89 percent of households have a computer, making it a common feature of everyday life, as well as business. That’s why representatives with 3T Pro (https://3tpro.com/) are proud to announce today that it is now selling computers and servers to businesses in Texas.

“We consider it an honor and privilege to offer computers and servers to businesses in Texas,” said 3T Pro Vice President of Sales Tommy Gay.

3T Pro, a Dallas IT support and consulting firm serving the wider Dallas area since 1992, provides 24/7 Computer Support and IT Services to a wide variety of small and medium-sized businesses across Dallas, Ft. Worth, and beyond. The company offers hourly and managed IT Services, Cloud, Project Management, Business Continuity, and more.

“We sell computer hardware from Lenovo, Hewlett Packard and many other brands,” said Tommy. The company offers:

• Workstations

• Monitors

• Servers

• Laptops

• Desktop units

Regarding servers, there are at least five reasons why businesses should consider investing in a server(s):

• Defense against viruses and other threats. When computers are networked together, there's a considerable risk that the entire network could become infected by a corrupt file that originates from just one machine.

• Protection against losing data during a disaster. Servers are an integral part of a disaster recovery plan, because they use redundant disk drives and power supplies. They are designed to run during hardware or power failures, featuring hot-swappable components that can be replaced while the server is running.

• Compliance with industry requirements such as PCI-DSS and HIPAA. Compliance requires the ability to deploy and enforce policies across a network of computers. If your business want to process, store, or transmit credit card data, your business will need to be PCI compliant.

• Key business software requires processing power and storage space. Heavy-duty software, including accounting programs, customer relationship management tools, and human resources systems, shouldn't be stored on individual PCs.

• Secure remote access is critical to continued growth. During the pandemic, flexibility was key to the survival of many small organizations. Productive work-from-home strategies require more than employees with computers.

“Simply put: If your business needs a computer or server, we invite you to contact us today,” Tommy said.

For more information, please visit 3tpro.com/about-3t-pro and 3tpro.com/blog/.

###

About 3T Pro

3T Pro provides 24/7 Computer Support and IT Services to a wide variety of small and medium-sized businesses across Dallas, Ft. Worth, and beyond. We offer hourly and managed IT Services, Cloud, Project Management, Business Continuity, and much more.

Contact Details:

100 N Central Expy #1000

Richardson, TX 75080

United States