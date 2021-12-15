Supercapacitor Market Accelerate the Growth Scope At a CAGR 13.0% by 2026 | Panasonic, Nesscap, Maxwell Inc., Skeleton

Supercapacitor

Supercapacitor Market is growing rapidly with rising demand for electric vehicles and extensive applications in smart wearables

Market Overview:-

A supercapacitor is a high-performance capacitor with greater capacitance than other high-performance capacitors but lower electrical resistance, bridging the gap between rechargeable batteries and electrolytic capacitors. Supercaps minimize the battery's current flow while increasing its voltage. A supercapacitor can only hold a charge for a limited duration before discharging, implying that it is not a completely functional device. Most current supercapacitors are built to last for thousands of charging cycles. Capacitors can be designed specifically for every application, from a small notebook computer to a golf cart power system. The supercapacitor is composed of two or more thin metal sheets joined by positively and negatively oriented plates in a thick layer of dielectric grease or epoxy.



Companies Covered as part of this study include:

Cap-XX Limited, Panasonic Corporation, Nesscap Energy Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Maxwell Technologies, Inc., Skeleton Technologies, Axion Power International, Inc., Graphene Laboratories, Inc., Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation, Mouser Electronics, Inc., AVX Corporation, Evans Capacitor Company, and SPEL Technologies Private Limited

A supercapacitor is constructed of two or more ordinary capacitor plates that are connected in series to give a charge to a battery, or possibly to a series of batteries, and/or to a charger. A thin film of activated charcoal plates is placed between the plates.



Supercapacitor Market Taxonomy:-

On the basis of type, the global supercapacitor market is segmented into:

Double-Layer Capacitor

Pseudocapacitors

Hybrid Capacitors

On the basis of materials, the global supercapacitor market is segmented into:

Electrolyte

Electrodes

Separators

On the basis of end-user industry, the global supercapacitor market is segmented into:

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Automotive

Energy

Medical

Aerospace and Defense

Market Dynamics- Driver & Restraint:-

Rising demand for electric vehicles is expected to drive the growth of the global supercapacitor market during the forecast period. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), in 2019, electric car sales reached 2.1 million globally, registering a growth rate of 2.6%. According to the Edison Electric Institute (EEI), as of March 2019, there were around 1.18 million electric vehicles on U.S. roads, with EV sales increasing by 81% in 2018 as compared to 2017. Supercapacitors play an important role in electric vehicles as they can be recharged quickly and release a large amount of power. However, the limitation of supercapacitors to be used as long-term energy storage solutions and higher costs associated with the products are expected to hamper the global supercapacitors market growth over the forecast period.



Key Takeaways:-

=> The global supercapacitor market is expected to witness significant growth, registering a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing use of supercapacitors in smart wearables.

=> Among regions, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the global supercapacitor market during the forecast period. This is owing to the presence of major market players including Panasonic Corporation, Murata Manufacturing, and Nesscap Co. Ltd. across the region.

=> North America is expected to register a robust growth rate, owing to the rising demand for supercapacitors in the automotive industry.

Major companies involved in the global supercapacitor market are Nesscap Energy Inc., Panasonic Corporation, AVX Corporation, Skeleton Technologies, Evans Capacitor Company, Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation, Graphene Laboratories, Inc., and Cap-XX Limited.



