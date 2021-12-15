Bicycle and Components Market: Size, Share and Growth Opportunities Forecast to 2028 | Alma Lasers, Cutera, Lumenis

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

New Research Study ""Bicycle and Components Market 2021 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook"" has been added to Coherent Market insight

The global Bicycle & Components market is expected to be valued at US$ 72,571.34 million by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 3.5 % during the forecast period (2019-2027)

According to the USLegal Inc., a bicycle is defined as a human-powered vehicle with two wheels and tandem in design, used for various activities such as fitness and transportation by the act of peddling one or more persons seated on one or more saddle seats on its frame. Composite materials are used in the manufacturing of bicycles that are two or more constituent materials that possess significantly different physical and chemical properties. Moreover, metal can be defined as a material (an alloy, element or compound that provides tensile strength to bicycle components. Different technologies are used for bike production such as continuous fiber composites, discontinuous fiber composites, and metals.

This report includes information on the industry's market growth as well as key segmentation variables that help the global Bicycle and Components Market prosper in today's environment. The report also emphasises the importance of regional classification in the global Bicycle and Components Market. Due to growing demand, the worldwide Bicycle and Components Market will eventually create more revenue and have a higher market size than the previous projected period.

Major Key players in this Market:

Drivers & Trends

In the recent past, local, national, and international cycling events have witnessed significant rise. This is primarily due to growing acceptance of bicycles among populace and increasing use of bicycles for recreational activities. For instance, in November 2016, the U.K. Cycling Events, one of the largest cycling event organizers in the U.K., announced the launch of the 2017 Brewin Dolphin Velo Series. This series includes four road cycling events in Oxfordshire, the Peak District, the New Forest, and Scotland. Moreover, recent cycling events combined with increasing number of participants every year are expected to drive the global bicycle and components market growth during the forecast period.

Bicycle and Components Market Segmentation:

By Application

· Mountain Bike

· Road Bike

· City Bike

· Electric Bike

· Children Bike

· Others

By Technology

· Continuous Fiber Composites

· Discontinuous Fiber Composites

· Metals

By Components

· Rims

· Frames

· Saddles

· Other Components

Regional Classification

The Bicycle and Components market is divided into five areas, each with its own development possibilities and current trends: Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The report was created through extensive research and analysis, as well as examination of numerous elements that may influence regional growth, such as each region's economic, political, environmental, technical, and social condition. It also includes a complete analysis of each region's recognised manufacturers, production, and revenue, as well as the top influencing elements, critical data, and data segmented both regionally and globally.

Method of Research

The purpose of this section's research is to examine the Bicycle and Components market over the course of the review period using several validated metrics based on Porter's Five Force Model. As a result, a thorough examination of the market aids in identifying and emphasising the market's primary strengths and weaknesses as it progresses. Furthermore, the study was created using a combination of primary and secondary research, including interviews, surveys, and observations from seasoned analysts, as well as reliable paid sources, trade magazines, and industry body databases. Beyond important points in the industry's value chain, the study includes a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment based on data gathered from industry analysts and market players.

Key Developments

· Key companies in the market are focused on signing strategic contracts, in order to enhance their market presence. For instance, in January 2020, Movistar Team, a Spanish cycling team, entered into contract SRAM LLC and Zipp wheels for a two-year contract.

· Key players in the market are involved in mergers and acquisitions, in order to gain competitive edge in the market. For instance, in March 2019, Regent, LP, a U.S.-based private equity firm, acquired Amer Sports’ Mavic S.A.S.

