Final Two Nights of the Holiday Village at Rose Tree Park Festival of Lights
On Thursday, December 16 and Friday, December 17 from 5:30 until 8 PM, the Holiday Village will Feature New Local Vendors and Food Trucks Each Evening.MEDIA, PA, USA, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Festival of Lights at Rose Tree Park welcomes the Holiday Village, presented by the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce, this Thursday and Friday for its final two days of the season. The Holiday Village will feature different local vendors and food trucks both nights from 5:30 pm to 8 pm. Due to forecasted inclement weather, Saturday’s event was rescheduled to Thursday.
The Festival of Lights, a Delaware County tradition for more than forty years, illuminates the winter evenings with dozens of lighted trees and festive displays. Displays are lit nightly from 5:00-10:00 PM through Sunday, January 2. This event is located within the 120 acres of Rose Tree County Park and houses the Holiday Village.
Celebrating the holidays with your community in the best way possible, the Rose Tree Park Festival of Lights represents one of the finest opportunities to expose many local businesses to visitors. For visitors, there is no admission charge, and parking is completely free.
You can find the lineup of vendors and food trucks at https://www.holidayvillagedelco.com. Light up the night.
