U.S. Bottled Water market Projected To Grow 4.42% Cagr By 2026 | PepsiCo, Inc., The Coca-Cola Company,

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bottled water is a type of packaged drinking water that comes in plastic or glass bottles and comes in a variety of sizes ranging from tiny to large. It's also available in a carbonated version with dissolved carbon dioxide. Bottled water is the most convenient option because it is portable and easy to transport, making it ideal for on-the-go consumption. They're sold in both retail and department stores. They're becoming increasingly popular among the working class and Millennia's inhabitants.

Coherent Market Insights have included a latest addition of global market research report titled U.S. Bottled Water Market to its expansive repository. The report studies primary and secondary research in order to analyze the data effectively. The market study further also draws attention to crucial industry factors such as global clients, potential customers, and sellers, which instigates positive company growth. In order to gauge turning point of the businesses, significant market key players are also enlisted in order to deliver readers with in-depth analysis about industry strategies.

Top Key Players in U.S. Bottled Water market: Nestle Waters, PepsiCo, Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Groupe Danone, Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd, Mountain Valley Spring Company, LLC, and CG Roxane, LLC

Market Restraints

Bottled water is more expensive than tap water, which discourages low-income individuals from using it. This aspect is predicted to stifle market expansion. Furthermore, it is not a cost-effective choice, and it may or may not differ from tap water in terms of quality, and it may have equal or worse quality than tap water. Over the forecast period, these issues are expected to stifle the expansion of the bottled water market.

Market Opportunities

Over the projected period, advanced technology and methods for reducing production time are expected to drive market expansion. For example, clear water manufacture of North Carolina released a machine in June 2018 that can filter, fill, and cap more than 300 bottles of water in a one-hour cycle on-site at any place, such as campuses, hotels, and stadiums, or in retail locations. As a result, technological advancements are projected to drive market expansion.

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global U.S. Bottled Water Market based on application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritty of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also addresses political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways. The report on the global U.S. Bottled Water Market examines changing regulatory scenarios to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Regional Analysis:

Besides segmental breakdown, the report is highly structured into region wise study. The regional analysis comprehensively done by the researchers highlights key regions and their dominating countries accounting for substantial revenue share in the U.S. Bottled Water market. The study helps understanding how the market will fare in the respective region, while also mentioning the emerging regions growing with a significant CAGR. The following are the regions covered in this report.

