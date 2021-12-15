Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,149 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,181 in the last 365 days.

Global Fractional Horse Power Motor Market Is Expected to Reach $22.59 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Rise in demand for energy-efficient electric motors and surge in awareness about electric and green vehicles among customers drive the growth of the global fractional horse power motor market. Based on motor type, the DC segment accounted for the major share in 2020. By region, on the other hand, the market across LAMEA would manifest the fastest CAGR by 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Portland,OR, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global fractional horse power motor market was estimated at $13.32 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $22.59 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Rise in demand for energy-efficient electric motors and surge in awareness about electric and green vehicles among customers drive the growth of the global fractional horse power motor market. On the other hand, high initial cost and maintenance of FHP motors impede the growth to some extent. However, improvements in designing methods to reduce carbon emissions are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Download Sample PDF (240 Pages with More Insight): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14842

COVID-19 scenario-

  • Several restrictions in manufacturing activities, especially during the initial phase of the pandemic, impacted the global fractional horse power motor market. Also, the sales of products that are equipped with fractional horsepower motor experienced a steep decline due to limited sales through retail stores.
  • However, as the global situation gets better, the market is expected to get back on track soon.

The global fractional horse power motor market is analyzed across motor type, product type, application, and region.

Based on motor type, the DC segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding more than half of the global market. The AC segment, however, is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.2% throughout the forecast period.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Fractional Horse Power Motor Market Request Here

Based on product type, the brushed segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global market. The brushless segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths of the global market. LAMEA, simultaneously, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.5% by the end of 2030.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/14842

Leading Players:

The key market players analyzed in the global fractional horse power motor market report include Allied Motion, Inc., AMETEK, Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Toshiba International Corporation ABB, Denso Corporation, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation, Inc., and Nidec Corporation.These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more informationhttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Advanced HVAC Control Systems Market - Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2020-2027

HVAC Pump Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

FHP AC Motors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

Industrial Assembly Equipment market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Air Motor Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Electronically Commutated Motors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020 –2027


About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285,
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn


Primary Logo

You just read:

Global Fractional Horse Power Motor Market Is Expected to Reach $22.59 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.