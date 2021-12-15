Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics market To Reach 2,020 KT by end of 2027 | Natureworks, BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical,

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renewable resources such as corn, potatoes, rice, soy, sugarcane, wheat, and vegetable oil are used to make biodegradable biobased plastic. Polylactic acid (PLA) is a biodegradable biobased plastic made from starch, while polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB) comes from microbial synthesis and biobased polyethylene (bioPE) is made from sugar cane. Biobased plastic helps to lessen reliance on non-renewable materials like petroleum-based polymers. It also contributes to a 35 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

The report provides an in-depth study of the Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics , highlighting the latest growth trends and dynamics in the Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics .

Top Key Players in Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics market: Natureworks, BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Biome Bioplastics., Toray Industries, Total Corbion PLA, Plantic Technologies, Danimer Scientific, Bio-On, and Novamont S.P.A.

Market Restraints

The high cost of biobased plastic, which is a result of high manufacturing costs and a scarcity of raw resources, is expected to limit the market's expansion. Furthermore, the breakdown of biodegradable plastic is affected by climatic conditions, and temperature and humidity play a significant part in the disposal of biobased plastic, since the composting process slows down when the weather is cold, and the process entirely stops when the humidity is high. As a result, such issues are expected to stymie the expansion of the biobased plastic market.

Market Opportunities

The growing demand for bio-based plastic for packaging food goods in the food and beverage industry is expected to provide a huge potential opportunity in the market. For example, starch and PLA are important biodegradable polymers used in food and beverage packaging, and they're both bio-based and contain no toxic chemicals. As a result, market growth is expected to be aided by the increasing use of bio-based plastic in the packaging industry over the research period.

Regional Analysis For Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Market:

Besides segmental breakdown, the report is highly structured into region wise study. The regional analysis comprehensively done by the researchers highlights key regions and their dominating countries accounting for substantial revenue share in the Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics market. The study helps understanding how the market will fare in the respective region, while also mentioning the emerging regions growing with a significant CAGR. The following are the regions covered in this report.

