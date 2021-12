Rising Consumption Of Health Supplements Is Driving The Demand For Prebiotic Ingredients: Fact.MR

Prebiotic Ingredients Market Share & Trends Analysis, By Ingredient Type, By Source (Vegetable, Cereals, Others), By Application & By Region Forecast, 2018-2028

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Growing Demand for Prebiotic IngredientsThere is a constant increase in demand for dietary supplements like prebiotic ingredients which provide various health benefits. The increased preference for having healthy food and a rise in the health concerns of people are the primary drivers for prebiotic ingredients market . Increasing obesity, consuming junk and processed food, and increased disposable income are considered to be secondary drivers for the prebiotic ingredients markets. Prebiotic ingredients have multiple health benefits like balancing the gut microflora, relieving constipation, decreasing abdominal pain, and preventing bloating.For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request a sample here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2251 Global Prebiotic Ingredients: Market SegmentationOn the basis of ingredient type, the global prebiotic ingredients market has been segmented into –Mannan OligosaccharidesFructo OligosaccharidesInulinOtherOn the basis of source, the global prebiotic ingredients market has been segmented into –VegetableCerealsRootsOn the basis of application, the global prebiotic ingredients market has been segmented into –Food and BeverageAnimal FeedDietary supplementsFor Request for Customization – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2251 Global Prebiotic Ingredient Market Key PlayersThe global prebiotic ingredient market is growing rapidly. Some of the key players in prebiotic ingredients market areYakult PharmaceuticalsCargillBENEODuPontFriesland CampinaNexiraIngredionFonterraRoyal CosunPrenexus HealthJennewein Biotechnologie GmbH.Opportunities for Market PlayersPrebiotic ingredients market is robustly increasing due to a wide range of applications. Prebiotic ingredients are used as additives in pet food to enhance the health of pets. The rapid growth in the pet industry in recent years is creating new opportunities for the use of prebiotic ingredients in pet food. The cosmetic industry is showing constant growth since the last decade. Prebiotic ingredients are used in various cosmetic products like serums and moisturizers to enhance the growth of serum microbiome. With a large number of applications and increased research and development, the prebiotic ingredient market is expected to increase rapidly.Pre-Purchase Enquiry – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=2251 Report Highlights:Detailed overview of parent marketChanging market dynamics in the industryIn-depth market segmentationHistorical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and valueRecent industry trends and developmentsCompetitive landscapeStrategies of key players and products offeredPotential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growthA neutral perspective on market performanceMust-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprintGlobal Prebiotic Ingredients: Regional OutlookEurope is currently leading the prebiotic ingredients market with the presence of some of the leading manufacturing companies. Europe is supposed to continue as the lead in prebiotic ingredients market during forecast period with launches of new and innovative prebiotic ingredients. Asia-Pacific is supposed to be the key player in the market of gut health products during the forecast period with rising health concern and awareness regarding the benefits of prebiotic ingredients in India and China. North America is a mature market in health-related products and is expected to grow at a steady rate.Browse More Reports from Fact.MR: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557144827/concrete-road-construction-machinery-is-poised-to-expand-at-a-cagr-of-over-4-by-2030 Thank you for reading our report. For further queries and customization inquiries, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive CoverageSteering Column Cowls Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028- https://www.factmr.com/report/2333/steering-column-cowls-market Automotive Smart Keys Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028- https://www.factmr.com/report/2332/automotive-smart-keys-market Marine Switchboard Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028- https://www.factmr.com/report/2331/marine-switchboard-market