Rising Consumption Of Health Supplements Is Driving The Demand For Prebiotic Ingredients: Fact.MR

Prebiotic Ingredients Market Share & Trends Analysis, By Ingredient Type, By Source (Vegetable, Cereals, Others), By Application & By Region Forecast, 2018-2028

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021

There is a constant increase in demand for dietary supplements like prebiotic ingredients which provide various health benefits. The increased preference for having healthy food and a rise in the health concerns of people are the primary drivers for prebiotic ingredients market. Increasing obesity, consuming junk and processed food, and increased disposable income are considered to be secondary drivers for the prebiotic ingredients markets. Prebiotic ingredients have multiple health benefits like balancing the gut microflora, relieving constipation, decreasing abdominal pain, and preventing bloating.

Global Prebiotic Ingredients: Market Segmentation

On the basis of ingredient type, the global prebiotic ingredients market has been segmented into –

Mannan Oligosaccharides
Fructo Oligosaccharides
Inulin
Galacto-Oligosaccharides
Other

On the basis of source, the global prebiotic ingredients market has been segmented into –

Vegetable
Cereals
Roots

On the basis of application, the global prebiotic ingredients market has been segmented into –

Food and Beverage
Animal Feed
Dietary supplements

Global Prebiotic Ingredient Market Key Players
The global prebiotic ingredient market is growing rapidly. Some of the key players in prebiotic ingredients market are

Yakult Pharmaceuticals
Cargill
BENEO
DuPont
Friesland Campina
Nexira
Ingredion
Fonterra
Royal Cosun
Prenexus Health
Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH.

Opportunities for Market Players

Prebiotic ingredients market is robustly increasing due to a wide range of applications. Prebiotic ingredients are used as additives in pet food to enhance the health of pets. The rapid growth in the pet industry in recent years is creating new opportunities for the use of prebiotic ingredients in pet food. The cosmetic industry is showing constant growth since the last decade. Prebiotic ingredients are used in various cosmetic products like serums and moisturizers to enhance the growth of serum microbiome. With a large number of applications and increased research and development, the prebiotic ingredient market is expected to increase rapidly.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market
Changing market dynamics in the industry
In-depth market segmentation
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
Recent industry trends and developments
Competitive landscape
Strategies of key players and products offered
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
A neutral perspective on market performance
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Global Prebiotic Ingredients: Regional Outlook

Europe is currently leading the prebiotic ingredients market with the presence of some of the leading manufacturing companies. Europe is supposed to continue as the lead in prebiotic ingredients market during forecast period with launches of new and innovative prebiotic ingredients. Asia-Pacific is supposed to be the key player in the market of gut health products during the forecast period with rising health concern and awareness regarding the benefits of prebiotic ingredients in India and China. North America is a mature market in health-related products and is expected to grow at a steady rate.

Thank you for reading our report. For further queries and customization inquiries, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.

