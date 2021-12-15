Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Industry Forecasts 2028

Reports And Data

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study published by Reports and Data titled Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) market provides a thorough assessment of the market. It studies the existing market scenario by evaluating crucial aspects influencing the growth of the Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) sector. By examining the data collected from primary and secondary methodologies, the Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Report predicts the future progress of the Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) market based on accurate estimations. Furthermore, the Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) market report offers actionable insights into the future growth of the market based on inputs from industry experts to help readers formulate effective strategies. The Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) market report also applies analytical tools such as SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to study key factors of the Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market.

Market Overview:

Agriculture faces numerous challenges in the twenty-first century, including the need to produce more food and fibre to feed a growing population with a shrinking rural labour force, more feedstocks for a potentially huge bioenergy market, contribute to overall development in many agriculture-dependent developing countries, adopt more efficient and sustainable production methods, and adapt to climate change.

To feed a world population of 9.1 billion people in 2050, global food production would have to increase by 70% between 2005/07 and 2050. In developing countries, production would have to nearly quadruple. This would result in considerable increases in the production of a number of important commodities.

Annual cereal production, for example, would need to increase by about one billion tonnes, and meat production by more than 200 million tonnes, to a total of 470 million tonnes in 2050, with 72 percent of that in developing nations, up from 58 percent today. To sufficiently feed the world's population, it would also be necessary to produce the types of foods that are currently unavailable in order to maintain nutrition security.

By Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2028)

• Bioinsecticides

• Biofungicides

• Bionematicides

• Others

By Application (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2028)

• Foliar Applications

• Seed Treatment

• Soil Treatment

• Others

By Crop (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2028)

• Cereals

• Legumes

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Plantations

• Others

By Source (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2028)

• Microbials

• Biochemicals

Market Segmentation

The global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) industry is also studied based on leading segments, and examines dominant product and application segments in detail. The report aims to help readers benefits from the growth prospects existing in the market in the global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) industry. It offers key information on drivers and restraints influencing the leading segments in the global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) industry.

The major regions in the global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) market mapped in the report are as follows:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key point summary:

• Report Coverage: It includes information pertaining to vendors, product offerings in the global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) market, report timeline, and objectives of the study. Furthermore, this section highlights market segments included in the report based on types, applications, end-user industries, and regions.

• Executive Summary: It offers extensive historical analysis, competitive landscape, regional analysis, market share, market size, CAGR, key trends, drivers, constraints, growth opportunities, risks, as well as other micro- and macro-economic indicators.

• Company Profiles: This section gives extensive profiles of the dominant players in the Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) sector on the basis of their value, volume, production capacity, product portfolios, and other vital aspects.

Key highlights of the Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Report:

• Detailed market scope, structure, and dynamics, and estimated growth.

• Assessment of prevalent strategies in the market.

• In-depth analysis of recent events and technological advancements.

• Detailed market segmentation analysis.

• Competitive landscape.

Conclusively:

Key factors operating in the Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market are quantitatively and qualitatively assessed to study the global and regional markets. This market report gives actionable insights and other valuable data about the overall market to provide an exhaustive study based on market drivers and restraints to project future growth.

