Medical Computer Cart Market Growth, Business Scenario, Product, and Forecast to 2028 | Ergotron, Capsa Solutions

New Research Study "Medical computer carts" are designed to minimize workload of caregivers and healthcare professionals and improve patient care. It is used for various applications including charting, medical training, medical recording, surgeries, and medicine dispensing. These medical computer carts are categorized by its features with varying heights and prices depending on their intended applications for pharmacies, small or large hospitals. Medical computer cart includes features and workflow solutions to assist day to day task associated with patient care. Medical computer carts are mounted with drawers, trays, cabinets, and shelves along with computer and its components.

Medical computer cart market is categorized into powered and non-powered medical cart. Powered medical cart accounts for the largest share in the global medical computer cart market, owing to high use in surgical procedures and medical documentation. Based on the type of monitor the market is segmented into one or two monitor, laptop or tablet. One monitor and laptop segment is expected to contribute major share to the medical computer cart industry.

Market Drivers

Increasing surgical procedures, rising cases of road accidents requiring urgent medical attention, and growing expenditure on healthcare facilities are expected to drive growth of the global medical computer cart market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 20 to 50 million suffer non-fatal injuries in road accidents with around 1.34 million dying in road accidents each year worldwide. According to the same source, 2013 report, in the U.S. hospital expenditure, per capita healthcare spending was around US$ 9,146 and is expected to increase by 4.6% owing to expanded insurance coverage.

Market Restraints

However, challenges such as allergies due to sterilization complacencies, risk associated with hazardous interaction between drugs kept in the cart, and high changes of contaminations are expected to restrain growth of the global medical computer cart market during the forecast period.

Market Opportunity

Government authorities and medical organizations are laying emphasis on paperless procedures, which can create significant growth opportunities. February 2016, the U.K. government announced NHS funding to support paperless system.

Regional Insights

Among regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global medical computer cart market during the forecast period, followed by Europe. This is owing to increasing number of healthcare facilities and new ambulatory surgical centers in the region. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to register robust growth, owing to improving healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Competitive Section

Major companies involved in the global medical computer cart market are Ergotron, Inc., Capsa Solutions LLC, Enovate Medical, InterMetro Industries, Rubbermaid, JACO Inc., STANLEY Healthcare, and Advantech Co., Ltd.

Key Developments

• Key players in the market are focused on adopting collaboration strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in February 2019, Ergotron, Inc. and UV Partners, a developer of automated disinfection system, integrated the UV Angel technology into several Ergotron’s product lines, including StyleView, a medical computer cart.

• Key players in the market are focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in May 2019, Capsa Healthcare launched SlimCart documentation cart, an ultra-lightweight and compact cart to mobilize EHR in any healthcare setting.

• In February 2018, Enovate Medical introduced Envoy Mobile EHR Workstation, an intelligent workstation designed to reduce nursing fatigue, enhance patient engagement, endure the rigors of hospital settings, and perform without interruption throughout a clinician’s shift.

